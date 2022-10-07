Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
columbusunderground.com
First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus
Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
police1.com
Ohio PD uniforms discovered at local thrift shop next to Halloween costumes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Halloween just three weeks away, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and a local thrift shop are working to solve the mystery of how several CPD uniforms ended up at a Goodwill next to a selection of costumes. ABC 6 reports a woman who visited the...
Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell
We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Arlington shoe store lacing up after 6 decades of business
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — After 57 years of operation and 32 years of current ownership, Jeff and Patty Brown have announced plans to retire and close Brown's Shoes. "I started when I was 12, washing windows. I started selling shoes when I was 16. I'm now 67," Jeff Brown said.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more. The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
Meet Steelton Village, the century-old South Side warehouse getting new purpose
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers of a repurposed 130-year-old warehouse south of downtown are expanding with a surrounding neighborhood featuring 1,000 residences, restaurants, workplaces, and more. Named Steelton Village, the 36-acre development is growing from The Fort, a former 19th-century ladder and fire truck factory. The space is now home to more than two-dozen tenants, […]
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
Fall Road Trip: Experience All Hallows Eve
This year, we’re going to add a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
ODNR To Celebrate Earth Science Week; Two Events At Highbanks
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15, including two at Highbanks Metro Park in Lewis Center. “Teaching people...
1808Delaware
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT
1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.http://1808delaware.com
Comments / 0