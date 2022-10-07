Acrisure Arena hosts job fair in Coachella

The Acrisure Arena is hosting its second job fair in Coachella on Friday to help hire for over 1,000 available positions.

The job fair will be at Coachella Library located at 1500 6th Street, Coachella CA 92236. It will be from 10 am to 2 pm.

This is part of a series of job fairs the arena is putting on through October 27th.

The following are future dates:

Tuesday, 10/11 : 10 am to 1 pm at Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center. 11-750 Cholla Dr, STE B, Desert Hot Springs CA 92240

: 10 am to 1 pm at Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center. 11-750 Cholla Dr, STE B, Desert Hot Springs CA 92240 Monday, 10/17 : 4 pm to 7 pm at Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. 72559 Highway 111, Palm Desert CA 92260

: 4 pm to 7 pm at Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. 72559 Highway 111, Palm Desert CA 92260 Tuesday, 10/18 : 9 am to 12 pm at Indio Teen Center. 81678 Avenue 46, Indio CA 92201

: 9 am to 12 pm at Indio Teen Center. 81678 Avenue 46, Indio CA 92201 Tuesday, 10/25 : 12 pm to 4 pm at Cathedral City City Hall. 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City CA 92234

: 12 pm to 4 pm at Cathedral City City Hall. 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City CA 92234 Thursday, 10/27 : 4 pm to 7 pm at Palm Springs Convention Center. 277 N Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs CA 92262

Some of the positions being offered vary from ushers, ticket agents, food service and catering staff, security, housekeeping, parking attendants, guest services, and many more.

Many of these part-time positions have a starting pay of $20 per hour. Those who are hired are expected to start work in November.

This is just one month before the Acrisure Arena's grand opening.

