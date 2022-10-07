Read full article on original website
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Sheriff Gary Schuette & Undersheriff Chris Simpson, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Dan Machnik & JessAnne Samons, Financial Assistant, Willis & Machnik Financial Services. Alex Masten, VP Economic Development, The Enterprise Group of Jackson & Kelly Burr Coffin, Executive Director, Shop Rat Foundation. 9 AM and 11 AM.
Monday, October 10, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Claudina Kestner, Manager, Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. Wesley Whitman, Grand River Brewery. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Elmer Hitt, Director of Police...
WW II Heroes Meet Melodic Heavy Metal Masters
Members of the Swedish Metal Band Sabaton surround World War II veterans (seated) Leonard Gyles, left, and Herbert Elfring during a meeting at Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum in Jackson on Sunday. (October 9, 2022 6:12 PM) What happens when the masters of melodic heavy metal meet real, live World...
