All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Claudina Kestner, Manager, Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. Wesley Whitman, Grand River Brewery. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Elmer Hitt, Director of Police...

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO