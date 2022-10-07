ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanette, OK

Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
YUKON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO COMPUTER ACCESS FRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO MISREPRESENT FAA MECHANIC CERTIFICATION TO LOCAL AVIATION COMPANY

OKLAHOMA CITY – GORDON BELLAMY, JR., 42, of Yukon, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty earlier this week to computer access fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On August 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Bellamy for alleged offenses while he was employed by Ally Aerospace Services as a contractor for AAR Corporation. The Indictment alleged that Bellamy worked as an aircraft maintenance mechanic at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and that he supervised mechanic crews responsible for removing and reattaching panels as part of the maintenance of commercial aircraft. Under Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) regulations, supervising employees must be certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. According to the Indictment, in October of 2018, Bellamy illegally accessed an FAA database that contained records of all Airframe and Powerplant mechanic’s certificates, obtained a certificate belonging to another licensed mechanic, and falsely presented it to his employer as his own.
Fisherman’s Seafood Demolished

 Demolition of the former Fisherman’s Seafood and Bar in the 500 block of Grand Avenue is making way for a new Roasters’ Market Convenience Store and coffee shop. The new build will be the second location for Lawson Retail Properties out of Ada, OK.  Roaster’s Market, named for...
One person was shot in Yukon, officials say; no suspects in custody

YUKON, Okla. — Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon where one person was shot, officials say. On Monday night, police are on a scene at Abigale Drive and Preston Park Drive where a person appeared to have been shot, officials say. Authorities are working to lock down...
