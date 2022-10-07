Read full article on original website
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
KOCO
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
okcfox.com
'Super excited': Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction 95% complete
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Good news for Edmond drivers, as construction is almost finished at one of the city's busiest intersections. All lanes of the intersection are now open. It's a development that's beneficial to the small businesses around the area. "It's been extremely stressful," One owner said while...
ODOT: Westbound I-44 closed at Lake Hefner Pkwy due to crash
Drivers may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday following a crash.
KOCO
OKC Fire Department official explains what you can, cannot do under a burn ban
As cooler weather has moved into Oklahoma, people may feel like sitting by the fire this weekend and enjoying the fall temperatures. But a burn ban is in effect for all of Oklahoma County this weekend, and that could impact outdoor plans. KOCO 5's Jason Burger spoke with Oklahoma City...
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
Construction in Moore neighborhood been ongoing for months, resident fed up
A residential construction project in Moore has one resident fed up.
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
KOCO
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
KXII.com
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
chickashatoday.com
YUKON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO COMPUTER ACCESS FRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO MISREPRESENT FAA MECHANIC CERTIFICATION TO LOCAL AVIATION COMPANY
OKLAHOMA CITY – GORDON BELLAMY, JR., 42, of Yukon, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty earlier this week to computer access fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On August 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Bellamy for alleged offenses while he was employed by Ally Aerospace Services as a contractor for AAR Corporation. The Indictment alleged that Bellamy worked as an aircraft maintenance mechanic at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and that he supervised mechanic crews responsible for removing and reattaching panels as part of the maintenance of commercial aircraft. Under Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) regulations, supervising employees must be certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. According to the Indictment, in October of 2018, Bellamy illegally accessed an FAA database that contained records of all Airframe and Powerplant mechanic’s certificates, obtained a certificate belonging to another licensed mechanic, and falsely presented it to his employer as his own.
chickashatoday.com
Fisherman’s Seafood Demolished
Demolition of the former Fisherman’s Seafood and Bar in the 500 block of Grand Avenue is making way for a new Roasters’ Market Convenience Store and coffee shop. The new build will be the second location for Lawson Retail Properties out of Ada, OK. Roaster’s Market, named for...
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
KOCO
One person was shot in Yukon, officials say; no suspects in custody
YUKON, Okla. — Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon where one person was shot, officials say. On Monday night, police are on a scene at Abigale Drive and Preston Park Drive where a person appeared to have been shot, officials say. Authorities are working to lock down...
Comments / 0