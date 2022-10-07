Read full article on original website
Hannah Blazewick
3d ago
After the election nevada will be all red. Thank god
Mrs. Kennedy
3d ago
Of course, look what the Democrats have done.
Jose Trujillo
3d ago
Latinos Vote Red!Latinos voten sólo por Republicanos!Digan NO a los demócratas!Say NO to democrats
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state. The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.
Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
2news.com
Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat
Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate says "we have a crisis on our border"
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor, said that if elected, she will team up with other border state governors to tackle immigraiton. She talks to "Face the Nation" about immigraiton, abortion, the 2020 election and other major issues facing Arizona voters.
2news.com
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms
Maverick Gaming, which owns four casinos in rural Nevada, wants to add sports betting to its Washington cardrooms but is being blocked by state lawmakers and Indian tribes. The post Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave
An employee who was the assistant to the former director of Nevada state prisons is on paid administrative leave, according to the Department of Corrections.
2news.com
DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
KOLO TV Reno
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging.”. Gas prices soared across the nation this...
Lombardo folds for Trump
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
Are Republicans more likely to die from COVID-19 than Democrats? Here’s what researchers found
A new study shows Republicans dying at a higher rate than Democrats from COVID-19 in Ohio and Florida. Researchers differ on whether vaccine hesitancy is largely responsible. A BYU professor says partisan differences over COVID-19 can have ‘life and death consequences.’
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Train at the Nevada State Museum
Expect quiet weather through the week and weekend. Mornings will be cool and seasonal, with warm afternoons. No storms are expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff.
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gas prices starting to decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP candidate for governor, says abortion should be rare but not illegal
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, said Tuesday she would like abortions to be rare and safe, but not illegal. “It would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal, the way they said it before,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
