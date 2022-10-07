ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 37

Hannah Blazewick
3d ago

After the election nevada will be all red. Thank god

Reply(1)
25
Mrs. Kennedy
3d ago

Of course, look what the Democrats have done.

Reply
22
Jose Trujillo
3d ago

Latinos Vote Red!Latinos voten sólo por Republicanos!Digan NO a los demócratas!Say NO to democrats

Reply
5
Related
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state. The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
2news.com

Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat

Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
2news.com

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Adam Laxalt
KOLO TV Reno

Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging.”. Gas prices soared across the nation this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo folds for Trump

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Reno#Cnn#Republicans#Politics State#Election State#U S Senate#Democratic#The Nevada Assembly
theeastcountygazette.com

Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Harvest Train at the Nevada State Museum

Expect quiet weather through the week and weekend. Mornings will be cool and seasonal, with warm afternoons. No storms are expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gas prices starting to decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy