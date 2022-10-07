ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVWTU_0iPudZ2G00
The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Richard Drew, AP

Sara Lee, a 2015 winner of the World Wresting Entertainment reality show "Tough Enough", has died, the company announced.

Lee was 30 years old and no cause of death was given. Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before trying out for "Tough Enough."

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee, wrote on social media . “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

"Tough Enough" was a program that saw wresting hopefuls compete for a chance at a WWE contract. Lee won the show's sixth season and a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract.

Lee was married to Cory Weston, a former WWE wrestler who performed under the name Westin Blake. The couple had three children.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan

At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black

Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown

WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Jesus
NESN

Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE

Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar

WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'

King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
WWE
PWMania

Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Renee Paquette Believed To Be AEW Bound

Ever since signing with the WWE in 2012, Renee Paquette worked in a variety of on-screen roles within the promotion. She even became the first woman to become a permanent commentator on Monday Night RAW. Paquette or Renee Young as she was known in WWE remained with the company until...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Believe Eddie Guerrero Was Really Miserable As WWE Champion

Eddie Guerrero is widely regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all-time. The former WWE Champion may have had a small stature, but he made up for it with his in-ring skills. However, Eddie Guerrero had his fair share of problems with alcoholism outside the ring. This problem...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE NXT Superstars Brought Up For Main Event Taping Before RAW

WWE tapes matches for their Main Event show before Raw every week. The company taped several matches for the show before Raw tonight in Brooklyn as well. The Main Event card featured several names from NXT. For this week’s Main Event tapings, WWE brought in Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner...
WWE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy