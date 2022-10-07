Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30

The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Richard Drew, AP

Sara Lee, a 2015 winner of the World Wresting Entertainment reality show "Tough Enough", has died, the company announced.

Lee was 30 years old and no cause of death was given. Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before trying out for "Tough Enough."

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee, wrote on social media . “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

"Tough Enough" was a program that saw wresting hopefuls compete for a chance at a WWE contract. Lee won the show's sixth season and a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract.

Lee was married to Cory Weston, a former WWE wrestler who performed under the name Westin Blake. The couple had three children.

