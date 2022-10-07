ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggressive mantis shrimp wash ashore on Delaware beaches after storm

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago
A tub of mantis shrimp, a cross between prawns and lobsters. Veronica Gould Stoddart,, USA TODAY

Out beachcombing or taking a look at conditions after the storm? Keep your distance from mantis shrimp , and make sure your pets do too.

Many Delaware beaches, including Dewey Beach and Delaware Seashore State Park, reported mantis shrimp on their beaches Wednesday, and they're likely to wash up manybeaches after a storm. Also known as "thumb splitters," the aggressive crustaceans can easily injure a human or pet.

Though you never know what kind of marine life you'll find on the beach, the mantis shrimp species most seen on Delmarva (according to iNaturalist) is squilla empusa, the west Atlantic mantis shrimp. This species has "a pair of long, jackknife claws that resemble a praying mantis," which they use "to spear or slice through prey with a quick, slashing motion," according to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

"The strike velocity of a mantis shrimp’s large, powerful claws is one of the fastest movements of any animal on earth," the Chesapeake Bay Program's profile on the species says. "It takes a mantis shrimp less than 8 milliseconds to strike, which is about 50 times faster than the blink of a human eye."

'RIP Cam 9': Camera goes underwater, then viral as Hurricane Ian floods Fort Myers Beach

After Hurricane Ian: Hundreds of sea turtle eggs scattered across Florida beach

Adult western Atlantic mantis shrimp grow to be about 8 to 10 inches long, according to the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology. They can be found from Cape Cod to the Gulf of Mexico, as well as along the coast of Brazil and in the Mediterranean Sea, and favor muddy intertidal zones.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Aggressive mantis shrimp wash ashore on Delaware beaches after storm

Comments / 19

Riverboatman
4d ago

Do they eat Presidents??? I hear there is one hanging out on Delaware beaches every weekend.

Reply(2)
20
Brian LaRochelle
3d ago

But, can you eat them? I'll use a scoop and throw them into some boiling water and Old Bay seasoning!

Reply
12
trentonbob
3d ago

I hope our feeble, geriatric president goes to the beach this weekend and a mantis shrimp 🍤 attacks, on video of course.

Reply(4)
5
