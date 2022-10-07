ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Job growth cools but still remains solid, driving stocks lower on fears of sharp hike hikes

By Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

U.S. job growth slowed for the second month in September as employers added a still-solid 263,000 positions, signaling that high inflation , rising interest rates and a softening economy are finally dinging the resilient labor market.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% fell to 3.5%, reclaiming a 50-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. But that's largely because 57,000 Americans left the labor force, which includes people working or looking for jobs, even as payrolls expanded.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 250,000 jobs were added last month. While the actual gain beat that forecast, it amounted to the smallest advance since April of 2021.

The job market has been remarkably buoyant this year, notching average monthly gains of more than 400,000 despite the economy's challenges and the Federal Reserve's campaign to tamp down rising costs by making borrowing more expensive for consumers and businesses. Worker shortages have prodded many employers to continue hiring and avoid layoffs so they aren't caught flat-footed when activity rebounds.

Bouncing back: More women working in September than before the pandemic

Where prices could fall: Fed rate hikes: What will and won't become more affordable?

"Job growth has slowed substantially over the course of 2022 as economic growth has softened but remains well above its pre-pandemic pace," says Gus Faucher, chief economist of PNC Financial Services Group.

What does the new jobs report mean?

The Fed is scrutinizing the monthly changes in employment to gauge whether inflation is cooling enough for officials to pull back the most aggressive rate hikes since the early 1980s. Those increases have slammed the stock market and raised fears of a recession.

In a sign that worker shortages could persist, the share of adults working or job-hunting edged down to 62.3% last month, leaving it well below the pre-pandemic level of 63.4%. The labor force participation rate generally had been rising and advanced sharply in August as workers returned to a sizzling labor market after caring for children or staying idle because of COVID-19 fears.

Is the jobs market still strong?

The dip in September suggests that finding workers could remain a challenge and push pay increases higher. That likely would further fuel inflation that’s just below a 40-year high.

Last month, average hourly wages rose 10 cents to $32.46, modestly lowering the annual increase from 5.2% in August to 5%, which is still a strong gain.

The renewed drop in participation, as well as the decline in unemployment and solid job gain, likely will help convince the Fed to approve another hefty three-quarters point interest rate hike in early November, economists say.

The report "is still a green light for more Fed rate hikes and higher interest rates," says Jason Schenker, head of Prestige Economics.

Why are stocks down?

Stocks dropped following the release of the report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day down 2.1%. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% and Nasdaq dropped by 3.8%. Yields on US Treasury notes jumped higher with the 2-year note touching nearly 4.3% and the 10-year at 3.9%.

Markets are worried the Fed could see Friday's report as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough yet to get inflation under control. That could clear the way for continued, aggressive hikes to interest rates, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.

What industry is hiring right now?

Leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, the sector hit hardest by the pandemic, led the job gains with 83,000, though it remains 1.1 million short of its pre-COVID level. Health care added 60,000 and professional and business services, 46,000.

Manufacturing added 22,000 jobs as U.S. consumers continued to snap up goods even as a strong dollar hurt exports. And construction added 19,000, with companies still desperate to add workers because of longstanding labor shortages despite the downturn in the housing market.

But the public sector shed 25,000 jobs, largely because fewer school staffers returned to work last month than before the pandemic, reducing employment after seasonal adjustments.

Is a recession coming in 2023?

Many economists now believe the Fed rate hikes will tip the nation into a recession next year and the uncertainty is starting to take a toll on hiring. Payroll gains slowed from more than 500,000 in July to about 300,000 in August.

During that period, job openings – a gauge of future hiring -- fell sharply from a near-record 11.2 million to a still robust 10.1 million. With 1.7 vacancies for every unemployed person, workers still wield bargaining power. But that’s down from two openings per jobless worker the prior month.

Initial jobless claims, a measure of layoffs, last week rose to the highest level since late August but remain historically low. Announced job cuts surged 46% last month and employers unveiled plans to hire 380,000 workers, the lowest September total since 2011, according to Challenger Gray & Christmas, an outplacement firm.

Also curtailing employment last month: Employers brought on 1.3 million teens and young adults for the summer season and most returned to school, Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

Is there still a worker shortage in 2022?

At the same time, worker shortages are still plaguing most industries and many firms have resolved not to lay off employees even as the outlook darkens.

“Companies still don’t want to lose the talent – especially talent with tech skills – that they’ve worked so hard to win,” says Nicola Hancock, managing director of the Americas region for AMS, a talent acquisition and advisory firm. “Even though the U.S. economy is contracting, we are still experiencing the most painful skills shortage we’ve seen in our history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX0G9_0iPudXGo00
A help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill. Nam Y. Huh, AP

The upshot: An unusual split in a cooling labor market, with some employers growing more cautious even as others continue to hire or at least avoid job cuts.

“Hospitality and airlines, for example, remain in catch-up mode having cut deeply through the pandemic,” Hancock says.

Tyler Sebastian, a cook and kitchen manager at a drug and alcohol rehab center in Garberville, California, was told this week the facility is closing.

The 32-year-old isn’t worried about finding a new position, though he is concerned he’ll have to take a pay cut after getting steady raises at the center during his four-year tenure. “There are jobs there,” he says. "I’m confident I will find something.”

What is the job market outlook?

Many economists expect the job market to lose steam more rapidly now that the nation has recovered all 22 million jobs lost in the health crisis and high inflation and interest rates are starting to dampen consumer and business spending.  Monthly gains will likely fall to about 100,000 by the end of the year, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“Employment growth should decelerate more quickly as employers reduce hiring against a backdrop of a slowing economy and declining corporate profits,” economist Nancy Vanden Houten wrote in a note to clients.

Contributing: Elisabeth Buchwald

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Job growth cools but still remains solid, driving stocks lower on fears of sharp hike hikes

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
getnews.info

Subscription E-commerce Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast by 2027

According to IMARC group experts, The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,″ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on subscription E-commerce market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.
MARKETS
CNN

Get ready for some earnings

There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Treasury Department#The Labor Department#Americans#Bloomberg#The Federal Reserve#Fed
getnews.info

India Roofing Market Report, Company Profiles, Business Strategies, Key Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group experts, The India roofing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Roofing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on roofing market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India roofing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.
MARKETS
getnews.info

FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR

FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Dewatering Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, Industry Overview, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The Dewatering Pumps Market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Dewatering Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the dewatering pumps market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
getnews.info

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Reconstructing makerspaces in China: mass innovation space and the transformative creative industries

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 356 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, the makerspaces and so-called "mass innovation spaces" (MISs) in China have been under heavy scholarly investigation. However, despite the proliferation of MISs and growing interest in understanding this phenomenon, the definition of MIS has also been a concern in this field. Meanwhile, there has also been a tendency to link these reconstructed MISs with the development agenda of the local creative industries. What is an MIS, and how is it similar and different from the general understanding of makerspaces in the context of China? What can we learn from China's adoption and appropriation of MISs in relation to the transformation of creative industries? To answer these questions, we conducted a semantic network analysis of the mission statements from 305 Chinese MISs. The results show that the Chinese MIS is quite different from the makerspace in terms of space, activities, values, philosophy, community, and organization. By examining the reconstructed MISs, this article provides some examples of how the Western, Californian ideology-centered concept of "makerspace" is repurposed as a new site with many alternative imaginaries that are interwoven with what we term "Shenzhen ideology"-a mix of socialism and technological determinism and a fusion of social conservatism and economic progressivism.
CHINA
TechCrunch

US VC funding is holding up, but globally things are far from fair

Your regular host Anna Heim is off this week on a much-deserved vacation, so I’m stepping back into my old role as newsletter scribe. It’s good fun to write this note, frankly, so thanks for having me. Today we’re taking a look at the good news from the...
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Endodontic Consumables Market Size, Share, Key Players, Latest Insights, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

The Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach US$ 755.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Endodontic Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the endodontic consumables market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
MARKETS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy