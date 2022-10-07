ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

‘Christmas at The Greenbrier’ movie to premiere on Thanksgiving

By rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

FOX Nation just announced that a new original Christmas film set at The Greenbrier Resort is debuting on the platform. The film is titled “Christmas at The Greenbrier” and will debut on Thanksgiving day.

According to a press release, the president of the streaming service, Jason Klarman, said, “We are ecstatic to mark the upcoming holiday season with the release of our second original film and provide our subscribers with a top-tier offering in a genre we know they love. The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product.”

The upcoming film stars Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray.

Willis plays a widowed mother, and Murray plays a former professional football player. Once upon a time, the two were lovers but broke up when Murray’s character went pro. They unexpectedly run into each other while on holiday at The Greenbrier.

FOX Nation is an on-demand streaming service offering “conservative opinion programming, lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017HHS_0iPudIH900

According to the press release, the platform is offering a special holiday promotion beginning on Nov. 29. The promotion provides 50 percent off of all one and two-year subscriptions with the code HOLIDAY.

In addition to Christmas at The Greenbrier, the streaming platform is adding four other Christmas titles. The new additions include Country Roads Christmas, Christmas in Wolf Creek, Christmas in Rockwell and The Wise Men Who Found Christmas.

For more information about FOX Nation and its streaming content, go to foxnation.com.

The post ‘Christmas at The Greenbrier’ movie to premiere on Thanksgiving appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

#Christmas#Thanksgiving#The Greenbrier#Fox Nation
The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

