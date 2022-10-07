Read full article on original website
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
Jamie Dimon Says Musk Should ‘Clean Up Twitter,' Echoes Tesla CEO's Bot Concerns
"I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview. The remarks are Dimon's first on the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a fresh bid from Musk to buy the company. Dimon echoed Musk's concerns about spam accounts and said Twitter should...
Vote to Delay Trump Media Merger With Digital World Acquisition Corp Postponed for Another Three Weeks
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shell company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, moved to adjourn a shareholder vote by just over three weeks. DWAC has previously warned that a failure to extend the deadline to merge with Donald Trump's company, the parent of Truth Social, could force it to liquidate.
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a strange week – stocks were higher despite three straight losing sessions – investors have a couple of days to breathe before some big reports roll in. Several big names are on deck for earnings this week, as market watchers look for how inflation is hitting consumers and how the strong dollar is affecting companies' business overseas. PepsiCo's report hits Wednesday morning, while Delta, Walgreens and Domino's arrive Thursday. Four big banks are on the slate for Friday morning: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup all report before the bell. Investors will also get the latest inflation check-in Thursday, when the government releases Consumer Price Index data. Follow live stock market updates here.
