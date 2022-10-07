Despite many of the stigmas it carries, cannabis and its various compounds have been explored for a variety of health and medical uses, with positive outcomes. Cannabidoiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating component of hemp and certain types of medical marijuana, has regularly been used in the treatment and management of many physical conditions, such as pain, inflammation, and more. It’s also been used in the treatment of mood disorders, like depression and anxiety.

