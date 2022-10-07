Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
msn.com
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
MedicalXpress
Statin use not justified for healthy people with high cholesterol, researcher claims
About 40 million adults in the United States regularly take statins to lower their cholesterol levels and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, according to American Heart Association data from 2020. However, many of them don't stand to benefit from these drugs based on new research from David...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
Sponsored: Three Facts About Thyroid Nodules, a Condition that Can Affect Super Models, Scientists, and Everyone in Between
What do Sofia Vergara, Isaac Asimov, Rod Stewart, Tarek El Moussa, Catherine Bell, Joe Piscopo, Jennifer Grey, Daymond John, and approximately 50 percent of American adults have in common? They’ve all had thyroid nodules. “Thanks to increased awareness and improved diagnostic imaging, we’re able to detect thyroid nodules more...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
MedicalXpress
Chronic kidney disease risk up for metabolically healthy overweight, obese people
Metabolically healthy overweight and obese individuals may have an increased risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mehmet Kanbay, M.D., from the Koc University School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, and colleagues conducted a systematic review...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
Novo Nordisk's Experimental Diabetes Treatment Achieves Better Blood Sugar Targets Than Insulin Degludec
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial of insulin icodec in type 2 diabetes at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting 2022. The data demonstrated that 37% of patients treated with once-weekly insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c <7.0% without...
physiciansweekly.com
As the Deadline Creeps Up, Submit Your Scariest Halloween Health Haikus
Submissions are now open for KHN’s fourth annual Halloween Haiku competition. KHN has been publishing reader-submitted health care haikus for years and is on pins and needles to see how this holiday season inspires you. We want your best scary health care or health policy haiku. Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
2minutemedicine.com
Glargine and liraglutide are effective glucose-lowering medications in type 2 diabetes
1. Compared to sitagliptin and glimepiride, glargine and liraglutide were more effective in achieving target glycated hemoglobin levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. 2. All four medications, when used adjunctive to metformin, significantly decreased glycated hemoglobin levels. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Type 2 diabetes affects more...
The Best Exercises To Help Relieve Shin Splint Pain
When shin splints strike, how do we deal with them? Let's take a look at the best exercises you can do to relieve shin pain or even prevent shin splints.
labroots.com
CBD for Treating Estrogen Deficiency in Postmenopausal Women
Despite many of the stigmas it carries, cannabis and its various compounds have been explored for a variety of health and medical uses, with positive outcomes. Cannabidoiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating component of hemp and certain types of medical marijuana, has regularly been used in the treatment and management of many physical conditions, such as pain, inflammation, and more. It’s also been used in the treatment of mood disorders, like depression and anxiety.
healio.com
Girls with type 1 diabetes lose trabecular bone volume
Adolescent girls with type 1 diabetes lost trabecular volumetric bone mineral density over 1 year compared with gains for girls without diabetes, with greater loss at higher HbA1c levels, according to a speaker. “Childhood and adolescence are critical periods when rapid growth takes place and marked changes occur in bone...
hcplive.com
Further Research Needed to Assess Risk Factors Linked to Pterygium Recurrence
More than 80 000 pterygium excisions in the IRIS Registry suggest young, male, and publicly insured patients had an elevated risk of reoperation within 5 years. A new analysis of the Intelligent Research in Sight (IRIS) registry suggested that of more than 80,000 pterygium excisions, individuals who had an elevated risk of reoperation within 5 years were young, male, and publicly insured.
getnews.info
Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the Market
DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Knee Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights,...
MedicalXpress
Sacral neuromodulation safe for lower urinary tract dysfunction
Sacral neuromodulation (SNM) is safe for patients with refractory lower urinary tract dysfunction and yields high patient satisfaction, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Scandinavian Journal of Urology. Hanne Kobberø, from Odense University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues offered 22 patients with refractory idiopathic and neurogenic...
