Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Medical crisis on the horizon, more than a quarter of practicing nurses want to leave the medical industry
StatePoint Media -- According to a new survey, American nurses are overwhelmed by job demands, a long-brewing situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the majority of nurses continue to be dedicated to the care of patients, many are considering leaving the profession at a time when staff shortages are part of the problem. But there’s hope, according to industry experts, who say that understanding these challenges can lead to meaningful and necessary reforms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
The answer to America’s nursing shortage
Predictions of doom about the future of nursing grew, as hospitals reported critical staffing shortages during the Covid surges of 2020 and 2021. But there are signs staffing shortfalls are dissipating as the federal and state governments send aid. And nursing remains a desirable profession to young people eager to replace hundreds of thousands of nurses expected to retire in the next several years.
VTDigger
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
AboutLawsuits.com
Congressional Report Highlights Nursing Home Neglect, Understaffing Problems at For-Profit Care Facilities
As nursing homes across the U.S. continue to struggle with staffing shortages highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report by a congressional subcommittee indicates that the corporate structure of for-profit nursing homes is contributing the understaffing and lack of quality care, resulting in a preventable risk of nursing home neglect at many facilities.
getnews.info
Virtual Nurse Rx Introduces Medical Coder & Biller Services For Mental Health Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a leading provider of medical coding and billing services for mental health professionals. Our certified medical coders and billers can help you improve your billing accuracy and get paid faster. Contact us today to learn more about our services. Virtual Nurse Rx, the leading provider of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical groups urge investigation of threats to providers of gender-affirming care
Three leading medical groups have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate growing threats to doctors, hospitals and families providing and seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children's Hospital Association (CHA) called...
MedicalXpress
Medical researchers and administrators discuss how to make US health care more sustainable
If you were being treated in a hospital, your immediate concerns probably wouldn't include plastic waste, but maybe they should. Growing awareness of the links between environmental and human health has some in the U.S. health care system wondering if the pledge they take to "do no harm" extends to the natural world.
physiciansweekly.com
Listen: Medical Bills Upended Her Life and Her Credit Score
This story is part of an ongoing investigation from KHN and NPR into medical debt. Penelope Wingard is tough. She has survived breast cancer, a brain aneurysm, and surgery on both eyes. But saving her life has come at a steep cost. Wingard — who goes by “Penny” — is...
physiciansweekly.com
Microfluidic Antigen LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test
This year’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was challenging to diagnose because its symptoms were similar to the flu. In addition, different tactics for containing and treating the 2 illnesses were required. Thus it was critical that this be done as quickly and accurately as possible. The microfluidic antigen LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 and Flu A/B Test allows for the simultaneous detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and influenza A/B from a single nose swab; the study examined its sensitivity and specificity in this regard. In the ASPIRE (NCT04557046) and INSPIRE (NCT04288921) investigations, nasal samples were obtained from patients at point-of-care testing sites across the United States. Participants in the ASPIRE research were enrolled if they had recently developed COVID-19 symptoms or if they had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test within the previous 48 hours. Participants in the INSPIRE trial met the inclusion criteria of experiencing influenza symptoms within the previous 4 days. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 and Flu A/B Test were used to analyze the samples after they were extracted into a proprietary buffer. Each person had a reference specimen extracted from them and placed in a universal transport medium before being examined using reference SARS-CoV-2 and influenza RT-PCR kits. Positive and negative percent agreement (PPA and NPA) and their respective 95% (CIs) were used to compare the test and reference samples. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 and Flu A/B Test showed excellent agreement with the reference tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 (PPA=95.5% [95% CI 84.9%, 98.7%]; NPA=96.0% [95% CI 90.9%, 98.3%]), influenza A (PPA=83.3% [95% CI 66.4%, 92.7%]; NPA=97.7% While simultaneously detecting and distinguishing between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B, the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2, and Flu A/B Test demonstrates significant agreement with the reference RT-PCR tests.
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
More than quarter of social care staff over 55 may retire in decade, study says
More than a quarter of England’s adult social care workforce is over 55 and may retire in the next decade, a report warns.At almost 11%, care worker vacancy rates in 2021-22 were twice as high as the national average, according to Skills for Care.Its annual report, the state of the adult social care sector and workforce in England, also found that staff turnover rates over this period remained high at 29%, with younger workers most likely to quit.Some 28% of staff (430,000 roles) are older than 55, and may therefore retire in the next decade, which could increase turnover and...
Fifth of residential care workers ‘in poverty before cost-of-living crisis’
One in five residential care workers in the UK were living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis, new analysis suggests.Care home and assisted living staff are far more likely to live in poverty than the average UK worker, according to research by the Health Foundation.It said low pay is a “political choice” and warned that for many providing care, “work is not a reliable route out of poverty”.The think tank pooled data over three years from two Government surveys on the incomes and living circumstances of households and families in the UK.The sample size over three years was 1,488 care...
Scheme helping people with mental health issues find work to be extended – DWP
An NHS service helping people who are receiving mental health support with their employment will be rolled out nationally, the Government has announced.Some £122 million is being invested to expand the service so people receiving help for common mental health problems have access to an employment adviser, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The scheme involves therapists and employment advisers working together to help people with their mental health and to stay in work, return to their workplace or find a job easier and quicker.It is currently fully operational in Cheshire and the Wirral, and over the next three...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparing Radiofrequency Microneedling with Nonablative Fractional 1,550-nm Erbium
Successful applications of radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers (NAFLs) have been reported for rejuvenating the neck. Unfortunately, direct comparisons between the various treatment modalities are lacking. This study aimed to examine the relative safety and efficacy of radiofrequency microneedling and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers for rejuvenating the neck. This clinical trial was conducted in a single location and involved no sharing of data between the researchers and patients. Around 21 patients were split evenly between the NAFL and RFMN treatment groups; each group received 3 treatments spaced out every 4 weeks, and patients were followed up 12 weeks after the final treatment. The Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling Score decreased by 42.1% among NAFL subjects and 8.6% among RFMN subjects, while the elastosis score decreased by 41.3% and 16.3% among these two groups, respectively. There was a statistically significant improvement in the Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores of subjects treated with NAFL 1,550-nm erbium: glass, while the RFMN groups showed a more substantial decrease in the Horizontal Neck Wrinkle Severity Score. One can see a general upward trend in patient satisfaction with the NAFL. While the results of this study showed that both treatments reduced wrinkle and elastosis scores, the NAFL treatment was associated with significantly better Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores and higher levels of subject satisfaction when evaluated by a blinded investigator.
healthleadersmedia.com
Exploring New Opportunities With the Chief Patient Experience Officer
Stanford Health Care's Alpa Vyas is part of a new wave of healthcare executives looking to forge more meaningful and lasting connections between patients and their care teams. — ForAlpa Vyas, the concept of patient experience has changed significantly in healthcare. Once considered a luxury to the C-suite, it's now an important part of clinical care delivery and a key to measuring the value of the organization.
physiciansweekly.com
Bacterial Infections Confer a Risk of Progression to ACLF
In patients with Hepatitis B virus (HBV)-related compensated liver cirrhosis and severe hepatitis flares, the purpose of the study was to identify risk factors for bacterial infections (BIs) and examine the connection of BIs with the development of acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF). The medical records of 237 individuals were examined in retrospect. Individuals who developed BIs and advanced to ACLF were compared to patients who didn’t have either outcome based on their baseline biochemical parameters. Before and after using a 1:1 propensity score match, researchers did univariate and multivariate logistic regression analysis to determine which characteristics were independently associated with ACLF. After being admitted, 48 patients moved on to an acute care Long-Term facility (20.3%). A further 52 (21.9%) patients had BIs prior to the onset of ACLF, and 136 (56.4%) patients had hepatic decompensation (HD). HD (84.6%) and ACLF (46.2%) were more common in patients with BIs than in those without BIs (49.7% and 13.0%, respectively; P<0.01). Independent risk variables for BIs included the CTP score (OR 1.660, 95% CI 1.267-2.175) and the MELD-Na score (OR 1.082, 95% CI 1.010-1.160). Independent risk variables for ACLF development were the presence of BIs (OR 4.037, 95% CI 1.808-9.061), the CLIF-SOFA score (OR 2.007, 95% CI 1.497-2.691), and the MELD-Na score (OR 1.167, 95% CI 1.073-1.260). After adjusting for confounding variables, BIs were found to be an independent risk factor for admission to an ACLF (OR 4.730, 95% CI 1.520-14.718). In patients with HBV-related compensated liver cirrhosis and severe hepatitis flares, BIs are risk factors for progressing to ACLF, while high CTP and MELD-Na scores are risk factors for BIs.
Give parents a real choice on childcare
Mothers at Home Matter supports widening the options for childcare and freeing parents to spend on it as they see fit (Editorial, 9 October). Liz Truss’s campaign pledge to remove penalties for stay-at-home parents is a positive step, and we call for a level economic playing field so that any funds available to help with childcare should also be accessible for parents caring for their children at home.
Comments / 0