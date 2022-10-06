More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response

Joyce Caroline Boyer, born August 20, 1934, to Clyde Rudolph Millholen and Goldie Marie Calvert Millholen in St. Joseph, MO, the youngest of four children. Joyce graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation she worked as a practical nurse at Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanatorium in Savannah, MO. On March 7, 1953 she married Alva Lee Boyer of Halls, M0 at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. She worked 20 years at Whitaker Cable until the plant closed. She was a home maker. She raised four sons, Alfred, Alan, Michael, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva in 2009, son, Mark in 1992, her parents, brother, Neal Wayne Millholen, and sister Edra Palmer. Her best friend and adopted sister, Bonnie Downing, as well as her beloved dog Dottie. She is survived by her three sons, Alfred Lee (Rita) Boyer of St. Joseph, Alan Ray Boyer of Easton, and Michael Joe (Jackie) Boyer of St. Joseph. Grandchildren, Ben (Vanessa) Boyer, Matthew (Jean) Boyer, William (Jessica) Boyer, Nicholas (Maria) Boyer, Andrew (Melanie) Boyer, Bethany (Josh) Smith, Ethan Boyer, Phillip (Kadi) Boyer, Luke Sill, Levi Sill, and Bill Hendrix, and 18 great- grandchildren, and one sister, Donna Perry of Rochester, MO. Several nieces, nephews, and friends. Joyce was a Baptist and a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She was a very faithful follower of Jesus and read the bible daily, she dearly loved her church family. She served as Sunday School teacher and crafts teacher at Vacation Bible School. She was baptized July 11, 1961, at Halls, MO for New Home Baptist Church. She loved to talk and talk about her kids, grand kids, and great grandkids of which she was so proud. She wrote poetry and has over 400 poems she has written, some of which were published. She was also an accomplished artist doing many drawings and paintings as well as crocheting many beautiful doilies that she gave away as gifts. But most of all she loved her family, and they loved her. She always put everyone first. She loved a lot in her time.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO