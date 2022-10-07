Read full article on original website
WESH
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency
SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
WESH
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in
click orlando
Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian...
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
WESH
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
WESH
Volusia County supply drive helping residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Deltona firefighters are hosting a supply drive. Supplies donated are to help residents who lost belongings and experienced damage to their homes due to Hurricane Ian. The supply drive is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 10...
Osceola County Disaster Recovery Center opens to help Kissimmee residents after Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There are still many people across Central Florida who have been displaced after Hurricane Ian flooded streets and homes nearly two weeks ago, but the community is ready to help. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has worked...
WESH
4 people escape mobile home fire in Bithlo
BITHLO, Fla. — Four people are safe Tuesday morning after they escaped a mobile home that caught fire. According to officials, the flames were first reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Hollister Road in Bithlo. Firefighters say they were able to douse the flames, and everyone made it out...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in DeBary crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla – A 24-year-old DeBary motorcyclist was killed over the weekend in a traffic crash, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH
Mayor says 75-year-old man is Orange County's first hurricane-related fatality
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings provided a Hurricane Ian recovery update Monday afternoon. Speaking from the Orange County operations center, Demings said the state of emergency in the county had been extended for seven more days. The mayor said the first hurricane-related death has been...
click orlando
Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
WESH
Residents to get temporary shelter assistance after Orange County apartment complex floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders were at Cypress Landing Apartments Saturday to share some brighter news for residents that lost everything in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. It comes after officials learned that more than 200 families were possibly facing eviction. Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving...
