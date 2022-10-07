ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

4 people escape mobile home fire in Bithlo

BITHLO, Fla. — Four people are safe Tuesday morning after they escaped a mobile home that caught fire. According to officials, the flames were first reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Hollister Road in Bithlo. Firefighters say they were able to douse the flames, and everyone made it out...
BITHLO, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist dies in DeBary crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla – A 24-year-old DeBary motorcyclist was killed over the weekend in a traffic crash, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

