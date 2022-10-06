Manatee County commissioners have been lining up in opposition to the county staff's plan to add restrictions to those who host agritourism events. The plan, which will be considered at an Oct. 20 hearing, would require those hosting agritourism events, such as Hunsader Farms' Pumpkin Festival, to acquire temporary use permits and to conduct an informal traffic study for uses drawing 1,000 or more people.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO