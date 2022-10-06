Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Lyons Lane property sells for $3.9 million
A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jeffrey and Jeanne Dorn, of Buffalo, New York, sold their home at 700 Lyons Lane to William Mark Richter, of Nashville, Tennessee for $3.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,763 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2016.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
Longboat Observer
Commissioner George Kruse criticizes density bonuses
After voting to approve a developer's request for an increased density bonus just to the north of Lakewood Ranch on State Road 64, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said at an Oct. 6 land use meeting that changes are needed. Kruse said current county requirements force commissioners to approve development...
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
fox13news.com
Elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
VENICE, Fla. - Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers. "Everywhere you look there’s damage or destruction, and...
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Higher prices, smaller homes: Housing market shifts as mortgage rates rise
New real estate analysis points to higher mortgages as a cause for homebuyers looking at smaller houses.
floridapolitics.com
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
Longboat Observer
Manatee commissioners line up against adding more requirements to agritourism events
Manatee County commissioners have been lining up in opposition to the county staff's plan to add restrictions to those who host agritourism events. The plan, which will be considered at an Oct. 20 hearing, would require those hosting agritourism events, such as Hunsader Farms' Pumpkin Festival, to acquire temporary use permits and to conduct an informal traffic study for uses drawing 1,000 or more people.
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
villages-news.com
Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin
Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday
A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Sniff, sniff, parts 1 and 2
Citizen assist: A resident contacted police to report his personal watercraft had come loose during Hurricane Ian and was drifting in Sarasota Bay. The officer told the resident the town’s policy prevents police from towing drifting boats back to their owners. The resident acknowledged that and said he wanted to check first before engaging the services of a commercial towing company that could charge several hundred dollars. The officer also said the bay was full of debris from the storm, making navigation even more tricky.
