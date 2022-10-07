ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
HEALTH SERVICES
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Babies#Infants#Diaphragm#Newborns#Diseases#Parenting Tips#General Health#Edi Data
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Parenting
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fairfield Sun Times

Noninvasive Test Might Easily Spot Asthma in Preschoolers

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing an infant wheeze for the first time can be scary for new parents, as wheezing is known to raise a child’s risk of developing asthma. There’s been no easy way to predict a child will actually develop the respiratory condition without...
HEALTH
SheKnows

60+ of the Most Beautiful Names for Rainbow Babies

Miscarriage and infant loss are among the hardest things a parent ever has to go through. Leaving a doctor’s appointment or a hospital with nothing but a broken heart is a gut-wrenching experience that too many parents are, unfortunately, all too familiar with. According to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage (though actual numbers may be much higher, given that it sometimes happens before the pregnant person is even aware), and the CDC says that about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S. per year. But for some families, there are “rainbow babies“:...
RELATIONSHIPS
physiciansweekly.com

Comparing Radiofrequency Microneedling with Nonablative Fractional 1,550-nm Erbium

Successful applications of radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers (NAFLs) have been reported for rejuvenating the neck. Unfortunately, direct comparisons between the various treatment modalities are lacking. This study aimed to examine the relative safety and efficacy of radiofrequency microneedling and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers for rejuvenating the neck. This clinical trial was conducted in a single location and involved no sharing of data between the researchers and patients. Around 21 patients were split evenly between the NAFL and RFMN treatment groups; each group received 3 treatments spaced out every 4 weeks, and patients were followed up 12 weeks after the final treatment. The Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling Score decreased by 42.1% among NAFL subjects and 8.6% among RFMN subjects, while the elastosis score decreased by 41.3% and 16.3% among these two groups, respectively. There was a statistically significant improvement in the Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores of subjects treated with NAFL 1,550-nm erbium: glass, while the RFMN groups showed a more substantial decrease in the Horizontal Neck Wrinkle Severity Score. One can see a general upward trend in patient satisfaction with the NAFL. While the results of this study showed that both treatments reduced wrinkle and elastosis scores, the NAFL treatment was associated with significantly better Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores and higher levels of subject satisfaction when evaluated by a blinded investigator.
SCIENCE
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
MedicalXpress

Electronic gaming can trigger potentially lethal heart rhythm problems in susceptible children

Electronic gaming can precipitate life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognized, according to a new report in Heart Rhythm. The investigators documented an uncommon but distinct pattern among children who lose consciousness while playing electronic (video) games. "Video games may represent a serious risk...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy