Successful applications of radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers (NAFLs) have been reported for rejuvenating the neck. Unfortunately, direct comparisons between the various treatment modalities are lacking. This study aimed to examine the relative safety and efficacy of radiofrequency microneedling and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers for rejuvenating the neck. This clinical trial was conducted in a single location and involved no sharing of data between the researchers and patients. Around 21 patients were split evenly between the NAFL and RFMN treatment groups; each group received 3 treatments spaced out every 4 weeks, and patients were followed up 12 weeks after the final treatment. The Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling Score decreased by 42.1% among NAFL subjects and 8.6% among RFMN subjects, while the elastosis score decreased by 41.3% and 16.3% among these two groups, respectively. There was a statistically significant improvement in the Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores of subjects treated with NAFL 1,550-nm erbium: glass, while the RFMN groups showed a more substantial decrease in the Horizontal Neck Wrinkle Severity Score. One can see a general upward trend in patient satisfaction with the NAFL. While the results of this study showed that both treatments reduced wrinkle and elastosis scores, the NAFL treatment was associated with significantly better Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores and higher levels of subject satisfaction when evaluated by a blinded investigator.

