Mom Shares Stark Warning About Babies After Sickening Skull Injury: 'Shock'
"As I turned around to grab a wipe she rolled off the table onto the marble floor landing on her side," the mom said.
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Doctors remove 50 AA and AAA batteries from woman's gut and stomach
Doctors removed dozens of batteries from a woman's GI tract.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
survivornet.com
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
New Study Confirms COVID Vaccines May Impact Your Period
Here's what you need to know.
A couple used IVF to conceive their child because they're both carriers of a rare genetic disease that can be lethal by age 5
After getting tested for Tay-Sachs, the couple decided to go through IVF so they could test the embryos and make sure they didn't have the disease.
Discovery of a New Rare Blood Type Could Save The Lives of Future Newborns
The devastating loss of a pair of newborns has provided critical insights into a rare set of blood types spotted for the first time in humans 40 years ago. By unravelling the molecular identity of the relatively new blood type known as the Er system, a new study could hopefully prevent such tragedies in the future.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
Fairfield Sun Times
Noninvasive Test Might Easily Spot Asthma in Preschoolers
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing an infant wheeze for the first time can be scary for new parents, as wheezing is known to raise a child’s risk of developing asthma. There’s been no easy way to predict a child will actually develop the respiratory condition without...
hcplive.com
Study Highlights Major Causes, Management of Allergic Contact Dermatitis Cases
A recent cohort study of 20 emergency departments assessed allergic contact dermatitis cases. A retrospective study examined the major causes and management strategies of allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) cases in 20 emergency departments (EDs) throughout the city of Melbourne, Australia. Around 4900 different chemicals have been pointed out as the...
60+ of the Most Beautiful Names for Rainbow Babies
Miscarriage and infant loss are among the hardest things a parent ever has to go through. Leaving a doctor’s appointment or a hospital with nothing but a broken heart is a gut-wrenching experience that too many parents are, unfortunately, all too familiar with. According to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage (though actual numbers may be much higher, given that it sometimes happens before the pregnant person is even aware), and the CDC says that about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S. per year. But for some families, there are “rainbow babies“:...
AboutLawsuits.com
Diagnostic Tool Could Identify Childhood Asthma at an Early Age, Study Finds
Researchers indicate that a new symptom-based diagnostic tool could help detect asthma among children as early as three years old, resulting in better and earlier treatment options. Most tools used to diagnose childhood asthma are not easily used in the doctor’s office to accurately detect the condition in early childhood,...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparing Radiofrequency Microneedling with Nonablative Fractional 1,550-nm Erbium
Successful applications of radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers (NAFLs) have been reported for rejuvenating the neck. Unfortunately, direct comparisons between the various treatment modalities are lacking. This study aimed to examine the relative safety and efficacy of radiofrequency microneedling and nonablative fractional 1,550-nm erbium: glass lasers for rejuvenating the neck. This clinical trial was conducted in a single location and involved no sharing of data between the researchers and patients. Around 21 patients were split evenly between the NAFL and RFMN treatment groups; each group received 3 treatments spaced out every 4 weeks, and patients were followed up 12 weeks after the final treatment. The Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling Score decreased by 42.1% among NAFL subjects and 8.6% among RFMN subjects, while the elastosis score decreased by 41.3% and 16.3% among these two groups, respectively. There was a statistically significant improvement in the Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores of subjects treated with NAFL 1,550-nm erbium: glass, while the RFMN groups showed a more substantial decrease in the Horizontal Neck Wrinkle Severity Score. One can see a general upward trend in patient satisfaction with the NAFL. While the results of this study showed that both treatments reduced wrinkle and elastosis scores, the NAFL treatment was associated with significantly better Fitzpatrick-Goldman Wrinkling and Elastosis scores and higher levels of subject satisfaction when evaluated by a blinded investigator.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
MedicalXpress
Electronic gaming can trigger potentially lethal heart rhythm problems in susceptible children
Electronic gaming can precipitate life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognized, according to a new report in Heart Rhythm. The investigators documented an uncommon but distinct pattern among children who lose consciousness while playing electronic (video) games. "Video games may represent a serious risk...
How To Drain Middle Ear Fluid
At times, ear fluid remains behind the eardrum even after draining it. In this event, other tactics may be needed to help empty fluid stuck in the middle ear.
