EverydayHealth.com
Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need
More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
The Weather Channel
Risk of Life-Threatening Blood Clot Complications Remain Elevated for Almost a Year After COVID-19 Infection: Research
COVID-19 infection increases the risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots for at least 49 weeks or almost a year, even in those who do not get hospitalised, researchers have warned. The findings suggest that the pandemic may have led to an additional 10,500 cases of heart attacks, strokes, and other...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
healio.com
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
News-Medical.net
Gout: Disease of Kings now a 21st Century Epidemic
Around 3 million Americans have gout, an extremely painful arthritic condition. Historically, gout was called the “disease of kings” because it was thought to manifest due to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Scientists discovered that although some food products can exacerbate the condition, it occurs due to a higher concentration of uric acid (urate) in the blood, i.e., hyperuricemia. The uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, which induces inflammation and triggers acute pain.
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
aarp.org
Early Signs of Type 2 Diabetes
When left untreated, type 2 diabetes can lead to vision loss, heart disease and more. Here are 5 early signs that someone may have this disease.
hcplive.com
Bariatric Surgery Reduces Cardiovascular Disease Risk of NAFLD Patients
The risk of primary composite cardiovascular outcomes was reduced by 47%, while the risk of secondary cardiovascular disease outcomes was reduced by 50% in patients with bariatric surgery compared to nonsurgical patients. Bariatric surgery could be a way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with severe obesity...
High-Cholesterol Diet May Accelerate Fatty Liver Disease
The link between a high-fat, high-sugar diet and fatty liver disease is well known, but a new study by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine at USC have found that cholesterol can affect fatty liver disease progression. Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the lab study found that high cholesterol...
Nature.com
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Psychiatric Times
Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Depression With Inflammation
“Fishing” for novel approaches to depression: Researchers performed randomized dose-finding trial of omega-3 fatty acids for depression with inflammation. “Mr Vern” is a 35-year-old Caucasian male with a history of recurrent major depressive disorder (MDD), with illness onset in his teens. He has a history of anemia. Recently labs ordered by his primary care physician were significantly for mildly elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)level (5.0 mg/L). He is adherent with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and clinically stable, as evidenced by no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. However, he does have some residual symptoms of depression, including low energy and concentration. At his most recent outpatient clinic visit, he asks about taking an omega-3 fatty acid supplement. As his psychiatrist, would you prescribe omega-3 fatty acids for this patient, and if so, at what dose?
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
healio.com
Girls with type 1 diabetes lose trabecular bone volume
Adolescent girls with type 1 diabetes lost trabecular volumetric bone mineral density over 1 year compared with gains for girls without diabetes, with greater loss at higher HbA1c levels, according to a speaker. “Childhood and adolescence are critical periods when rapid growth takes place and marked changes occur in bone...
reviewofoptometry.com
Metabolic Syndrome Risk Factor for NAION
Study links metabolic syndrome to a higher risk of NAION. Photo: Neil Miller, MD. Click image to enlarge. Though individual components of metabolic syndrome were previously associated with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), little is known about the direct association between the two. In a recent study, researchers sought to determine whether metabolic syndrome is a risk factor for NAION.
physiciansweekly.com
Bacterial Infections Confer a Risk of Progression to ACLF
In patients with Hepatitis B virus (HBV)-related compensated liver cirrhosis and severe hepatitis flares, the purpose of the study was to identify risk factors for bacterial infections (BIs) and examine the connection of BIs with the development of acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF). The medical records of 237 individuals were examined in retrospect. Individuals who developed BIs and advanced to ACLF were compared to patients who didn’t have either outcome based on their baseline biochemical parameters. Before and after using a 1:1 propensity score match, researchers did univariate and multivariate logistic regression analysis to determine which characteristics were independently associated with ACLF. After being admitted, 48 patients moved on to an acute care Long-Term facility (20.3%). A further 52 (21.9%) patients had BIs prior to the onset of ACLF, and 136 (56.4%) patients had hepatic decompensation (HD). HD (84.6%) and ACLF (46.2%) were more common in patients with BIs than in those without BIs (49.7% and 13.0%, respectively; P<0.01). Independent risk variables for BIs included the CTP score (OR 1.660, 95% CI 1.267-2.175) and the MELD-Na score (OR 1.082, 95% CI 1.010-1.160). Independent risk variables for ACLF development were the presence of BIs (OR 4.037, 95% CI 1.808-9.061), the CLIF-SOFA score (OR 2.007, 95% CI 1.497-2.691), and the MELD-Na score (OR 1.167, 95% CI 1.073-1.260). After adjusting for confounding variables, BIs were found to be an independent risk factor for admission to an ACLF (OR 4.730, 95% CI 1.520-14.718). In patients with HBV-related compensated liver cirrhosis and severe hepatitis flares, BIs are risk factors for progressing to ACLF, while high CTP and MELD-Na scores are risk factors for BIs.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Muscle Loss Linked to Cognitive Decline in Type 2
Loss of skeletal muscle — the major muscles in your body used for movement — is linked to cognitive decline in adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. Skeletal muscles are muscles that support your body’s...
ahajournals.org
Impaired Myocardial Mitochondrial Respiration in Humans With Prediabetes: A Footprint of Prediabetic Cardiomyopathy
Circulation is available at www.ahajournals.org/journal/circ. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 1191. Correspondence to: Julia Szendroedi, MD, PhD, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetology, Metabolism, and Clinical Chemistry, University Hospital Heidelberg, Im Neuenheimer Feld 410, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany. Email Julia.[email protected]uni-heidelberg.de. References. 1. Wu JD, Liang D, Xie Y. ....
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
