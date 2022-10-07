October 9, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys erased an early 14-0 hole in posting a 27-14 win over New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday evening. It marked the Cowboys’ third comeback victory of the season, with the Cowboy defense holding the Lobos to under 100 yards of offense in the second half. Wyoming is now 2-1 in the Mountain West Mountain Division and 4-3 overall. New Mexico fell to 0-3 in the conference and 2-4 overall.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO