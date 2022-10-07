Read full article on original website
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Futurity
AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants
Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Largest Study on Parkinson’s Disease Genetics Reaches 12,500 Patients
CENTOGENE has announced it’s reached a milestone of 12,500 participants who have been recruited and genetically tested as part of the Rockstock International Parkinson’s Disease Study (ROPAD), a global observational effort to characterize the genetic profile of Parkinson’s patients. ROPAD (NCT03866603), developed in collaboration with Denali Therapeutics,...
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
BBC
Addenbrooke's Hospital unveils MRI scanner with AI
A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner which reduces time spent in the scanner and provides clearer images is being used for the first time in a UK hospital. The 3.0 tesla kit has been installed at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve image quality and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Former and current smokers targeted for crucial cancer screening
If you are 55 years and above and have ever smoked in your life, you might soon be eligible for free lung cancer screening. The UK National Screening Committee (UKNCS) is advising government to roll out the checks across the United Kingdom to help with early detection and treatment of the cancer.
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
physiciansweekly.com
PASC Excess After the First Wave of the Pandemic
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the timing of the initial COVID-19 among patients who self-reported having post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). Using the chi-squared test, they examined the distribution of the reported first COVID-19 date among patients with self-reported PASC and the COVID-19 cases in France between the earlier period (May 12, 2020-June 30, 2021) and the first wave (January 1-May 11, 2020). Using historical modeling of the COVID-19 burden in France for the first time period and positive RT-PCR testing for the second, COVID-19 cases in France were evaluated. The study comprised 567 PASC patients (median age, 44; range, 37 to 50); 83.4% were female. Total patient reports of a first COVID-19 infection were 293 (51.7%) in the first period and 272 (48%) in the second (missing data, n = 2; 0.3%). During the initial pandemic wave, patients with PASC were 82% more likely to report their first case of COVID-19 than they were later (OR 1.82, 95% CI [1.55-2.15]; P<0.0001). The significance of non-viral factors in the development of PASC is indicated by the fact that the incidence of self-reported PASC was much higher when initial COVID-19 occurred during the first pandemic wave, as opposed to later on in the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 virus-human protein network provides new tools and strategies for screening host-targeting therapies
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
MedicalXpress
New computational technique reveals changes to lung function post COVID-19 infection
As a respiratory disease, COVID-19 infection mainly affects the lungs. While most people recover completely, a significant number of individuals experience symptoms that can persist for weeks or months post COVID infection, sometimes referred to as "long COVID." It remains unclear whether these symptoms are associated with any long-term damage that reduces the function of the lungs and respiratory system.
MedicalXpress
Investigating rare genetic mutations led scientists to surprising blood pressure discovery
The kidneys are often the unsung heroes in maintaining healthy blood pressure, filtering 180 liters of fluid and a pound of salt every day to keep levels in check. But new research by University of Pittsburgh geneticists and nephrologists shows that, surprisingly, a cellular channel outside the kidneys is doing some of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping blood pressure under control.
Grief and outrage in Gambia over cough syrup deaths
When Wuri Bailo Keita's two-year-old daughter Fatoumatta developed a fever, he took her to hospital where she was diagnosed with malaria and sent home with a prescription for a paracetamol syrup. The Gambian health authorities, after launching their own investigation in July, on September 23 ordered a recall of all medicines containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup.
Feinstein Institutes Scientists Outline in Neuron Bioelectronic Medicine Advances, Future of Clinical Care
MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Scientists from The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Kevin J. Tracey, MD, and Valentin Pavlov, PhD, published in Neuron findings of preclinical and clinical research in bioelectronic medicine, highlighting potential hope for patients who live with inflammatory diseases, cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other disorders. Treating these diseases without the use of traditional, often harmful, biologics may be possible with bioelectronic medicine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005549/en/ Valentin Pavlov, PhD, professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, is one of the co-authors of the new article recently published in Neuron. (Credit: Feinstein Institutes)
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Identify Barriers Limiting Immunotherapy in Several Cancers
Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found a possible way to overcome barriers that block effective anti-cancer immune responses, thereby opening the potential for more effective immunotherapies in people. The findings are published in Nature. An unfavorable immune environment immediately surrounding a tumor cell is a major obstacle...
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
reviewofoptometry.com
DME, RVO Trials Underrepresent Minority Groups
Multiple minority groups are underrepresented in clinical trials for DME and RVO when compared with census data, study finds. Photo: Getty Images. While the US has grown increasingly ethnically diverse over the years, much of the medical literature in eye care is lagging behind. Last month a study in Eye documented a bias toward research sites in Northeastern US cities and a new one recently published in JAMA Ophthalmology particularly outlines what this looks like for patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The retrospective review looked at randomized clinical trials for the two conditions, comparing their distribution of race and ethnicity against US Census data.
cgtlive.com
Baseline Neurofilament Light Levels Predict Neurotoxicity With CAR T-Cell Therapy
A retrospective study measured correlations of ICANS and NfL in patients with a history of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The risk of developing immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is associated with plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels and therefore preexisting neuroaxonal injury, according to a paper published in JAMA Oncology.1.
