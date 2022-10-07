Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
physiciansweekly.com
Listen: Medical Bills Upended Her Life and Her Credit Score
This story is part of an ongoing investigation from KHN and NPR into medical debt. Penelope Wingard is tough. She has survived breast cancer, a brain aneurysm, and surgery on both eyes. But saving her life has come at a steep cost. Wingard — who goes by “Penny” — is...
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
T-Cell Therapy Delays Disease Progression for People With Advanced Melanoma
Personalized treatment for advanced melanoma using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—T cells with a proven ability to recognize and fight cancer—reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, according to research presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. “This study shows...
MedicalXpress
Investigating rare genetic mutations led scientists to surprising blood pressure discovery
The kidneys are often the unsung heroes in maintaining healthy blood pressure, filtering 180 liters of fluid and a pound of salt every day to keep levels in check. But new research by University of Pittsburgh geneticists and nephrologists shows that, surprisingly, a cellular channel outside the kidneys is doing some of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping blood pressure under control.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
docwirenews.com
ADAMTS13 Associated With Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Researchers investigated patients with immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (iTTP) to identify predictive factors for burden of care and need of immunosuppressive treatment with early rituximab rescue therapy. After analysis, the authors reported that ADAMTS13 inhibitor titer level at time of diagnosis was an effective biomarker for iTTP. Their findings were published in Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis.
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
healio.com
Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status
Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
MedicalXpress
Study shows novel agent can overcome immune dysfunction in cancer
A collaborative effort between investigators at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) in Havana, Cuba, has revealed a new strategy for correcting immune dysfunction in cancer patients. Findings from this research, which involved both laboratory studies and an early-phase clinical trial, show that a novel immune modulator known as VSSP can significantly reduce myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) among individuals with advanced kidney cancer.
cgtlive.com
Baseline Neurofilament Light Levels Predict Neurotoxicity With CAR T-Cell Therapy
A retrospective study measured correlations of ICANS and NfL in patients with a history of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The risk of developing immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is associated with plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels and therefore preexisting neuroaxonal injury, according to a paper published in JAMA Oncology.1.
technologynetworks.com
Molecular Test Could Improve Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the accuracy...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact Of Palliative Care On COVID-19 Patients Requiring Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be used to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory failure who are resistant to traditional therapy. Requiring ECMO was linked to increased mortality and a drawn-out hospital stay. With little information on integrating palliative care consultation (PCC), ECMO is a resource-intensive intervention that significantly strains caregivers and families. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the function of manual versus automatic PCC in treating COVID patients receiving ECMO.
MedicalXpress
52% and 66% death reduction for molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir–ritonavir users among inpatients with COVID-19
A research team including members from the Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, School of Public Health, Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), and Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D²4H) have conducted one of the first real-world studies to explore the inpatient use of oral antivirals during a pandemic wave dominated by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant.
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Underlying Isolated CNS Inflammation
Encephalitis and encephalopathy in children represent a diagnostic challenge. We describe a patient with relapsing encephalitis in whom the differential diagnosis included acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, human herpesvirus 6 encephalitis, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Because of its rarity, HLH is often overlooked as a differential diagnosis in encephalitis, especially in the isolated CNS forms. As this case illustrates, inborn errors of immunity can underlie isolated encephalitis and should be included in the differential diagnosis of these presentations.
