Gulfport, MS

See photos, video from scene of officer involved shooting at Family Dollar in Gulfport

By Hannah Ruhoff
 4 days ago

Police Chief Adam Cooper confirmed Thursday that an officer shot a person outside Family Dollar in Gulfport after receiving a 911 call that multiple people were waving firearms in the area.

When police got to the scene off Pass Road and 8th Avenue at 2:30 p.m., five people fled a car and one of them was armed, Cooper said.

An officer approached the individual with a gun and “shots were fired,” and the person was wounded by a bullet, according to the police chief.

The four others were apprehended and arrested.

Police have released little other information as of Friday morning, including the identities or ages of the suspects. Multiple witnesses on the scene and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport said the person shot was a teenage boy.

Here are photos and videos from the crime scene. Viewer discretion is advised.

Crime scene tape surrounds the scene of an officer involved shooting at Family Dollar on Pass Road in Gulfport. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
Police crime scene tape and markers seen near a Kia Soul parked at Family Dollar on Pass Road in Gulfport after an offiicer involved shooting on October 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
Investigators survey the scene outside of an officer involved shooting in Gulfport on October 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
Police officers and witnesses seen outside of the scene of an officer involved shooting at a Family Dollar in Gulfport on October 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
Two bullet holes can be seen on the doors of the Family Dollar store on Pass Road in Gulfport after an officer-involved shooting on October 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
Police mark a piece of evidence in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Pass Road in Gulfport after an officer-involved shooting on October 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

truthisalligive
2d ago

yea they hold a ceremony in protest for the boy that got shot. shame on them! the boy was involved in an attempted robbery! oh and holding a gun but that's the officers fault. Teach your children better people. stop allowing the friends that are thugs to hang out with your children.stop getting pregnant when you have no husband to stand by you and be a father.

keodirect_420ms
3d ago

Armed they said . I'm hearing all kind of stuff . Bottom line we are failing the youth of today as parents and as a community.

