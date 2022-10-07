44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville

A showcase of some of Music City's best local art returns to Centennial Park. This weekend kicks off the 44th annual Tennessee Fall Craft Fair.

It's open to the public and free to attend. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

This year's fair features work from over 170 artists, both local and nationwide, and looks to celebrate artists after a very difficult couple of years. Original artwork will showcase everything from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.

The Kids’ Tent will return with hands-on activities for families. Volunteers from several local organizations will guide children through art activities that they can recreate at home using ordinary materials and their creativity. In the Demonstration Tent, watch and learn “how it’s made” from the Tennessee Association of Woodturners and the Clay Lady’s Campus.

You can find more information about the schedule here .