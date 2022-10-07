ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3FDf_0iPuZbCo00

A showcase of some of Music City's best local art returns to Centennial Park. This weekend kicks off the 44th annual Tennessee Fall Craft Fair.

It's open to the public and free to attend. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

This year's fair features work from over 170 artists, both local and nationwide, and looks to celebrate artists after a very difficult couple of years. Original artwork will showcase everything from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.

The Kids’ Tent will return with hands-on activities for families. Volunteers from several local organizations will guide children through art activities that they can recreate at home using ordinary materials and their creativity. In the Demonstration Tent, watch and learn “how it’s made” from the Tennessee Association of Woodturners and the Clay Lady’s Campus.

You can find more information about the schedule here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation

Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WSMV

Dreams come true for musician battling cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One singer’s dream of releasing an album is coming true. Several Nashville musicians recently teamed up to help their friend, Cinder ‘Shine’ Ernst, who just found out her cancer is spreading. Cinder says having cancer makes her want...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

It’s officially October, which means the beginning of true fall and, of course, the beginning of hockey season. In this week’s installment, you can watch the Preds downtown on a big screen, take the kids to a bilingual storytime or take the family to a festival that pays homage to all of the best things in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Craft Fair
Nashville Scene

What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War

On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
wgnsradio.com

"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains

(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

TSU homecoming festivities lead to Saturday road closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to keep the traffic flowing as Tennessee State University (TSU) fans arrive for Saturday’s homecoming festivities, not only will several roads be blocked over the course of the day, but more than 70 police officers will be out on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium. The Metro Nashville Police Department […]
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy