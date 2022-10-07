ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. South Korea’s military appears to want to draft members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the pubic are sharply divided over whether they must be exempted from the service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Several amendments of the conscription law that would pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been introduced in the National Assembly, but haven’t been voted on with lawmakers sharply divided on the matter.

Lee, the defense minister, earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the Defense Ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KRON4 News

‘Draymond may have punched his ticket to LA’: Social media reacts to video of Draymond punching Poole

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve probably seen it by now, well at least 20 million Twitter users have. A video was released Friday of Warriors forward Draymond Green punching guard Jordan Poole in the face during the team’s practice on Wednesday. When TMZ published the video, Green was trending all morning on Twitter. That prompted […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

