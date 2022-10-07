Read full article on original website
Shelley Louis Thomas
Shelley Louis Thomas, 74, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born March 8, 1948, to Edrice Thomas in Lake Charles, La. He accepted Christ at an early age and attended Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. He graduated from W. O. Boston High School in 1967 and served his country in the United States Air Force with an honorable discharge. He worked at Firestone Refinery and retired from Soil Testing Engineering, Inc., as a heavy equipment operator. He played a big part in organizing the family reunion held in Alabama every year. He loved family, football, fishing, watching western movies and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan.
Felecia “Faye” Rich
Felecia “Faye” Rich, 82, passed away Oct. 12, 2021. She lived in Lake Charles, most of her life but was residing in Bossier City, La., for the last 20 years. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles for more than 30 years before moving.
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Norman McCall
Norman McCall was born March 2, 1924 in Grand Chenier to Henry and Gladys Miller McCall where his playground was the Mermentau River and his first toys were small, homemade boats. He graduated from Grand Chenier High School in 1941 and attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston for one year. In 1942, he joined the US Navy and volunteered for submarine duty. He was trained as an electrician before joining the crew of the USS Jack. He served on the USS Jack for three years and four months. During this time, the Jack made seven war patrols in the South Pacific and South China Sea. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
Sharon Williams
Sharon Williams, of Iowa, born on April 25, 1948 in Lake Charles, daughter of the late William Arthur Midgett and Laramie Peshoff, passed away in her residence, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her husband,...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
76-year-old succumbs to injuries from head-on collision
A 76-year-old DeQuincy man involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday has died of his injuries. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal the crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin. Senegal said a 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by 60-year-old Bret Wayne Thibodeaux of Sulphur was traveling south on...
Allen Parish recognizes its Teachers of the Year
Allen Parish’s top educators were recognized Monday by the School Board. “Teaching is the profession that affects students for the rest of their lives,” Superintendent Kent Reed said in honoring the recipients. “No one can influence the lift of a student like a teacher.”. Teachers of the...
La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake
Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
Smoke from burning field blamed for multiple crashes — including one fatality
Smoke from a burning field is believed to have caused multiple vehicle crashes Thursday that lead to the death of a Lake Arthur man near Kaplan. Erin Matthew LaPoint, 26, died in an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on La. 14 in Vermilion Parish. A preliminary investigation found that...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
