soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Won’t Play it for ‘Really Long Time’
Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
guitar.com
Europe set to tour, release new music and unveil documentary in 2023
Joey Tempest has revealed that 2023 will be a busy year for Europe, with the band set to release a host of new material and undergo a worldwide anniversary tour. Speaking as part of the Behind The Vinyl podcast, frontman Joey Tempest has stated that Europe fans can expect to see new music from the band next year, as well as a brand new documentary.
Nickelback’s New Song ‘Those Days’ Will Make You Drunk With Nostalgia
Much like they did when releasing the massive hit "Photograph," Nickelback have pumped up the nostalgia on their latest single, "Those Days." The track, which is taken off the rock powerhouse's forthcoming album, Get Rollin', follows the ultra heavy "San Quentin" and, stylistically, changes things up quite a bit. "Those Days" has a trace of country vibes, opening with some acoustic guitar strumming as Chad Kroeger recollects times gone by and days of blissful ignorance ("Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands").
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Jon Anderson announces US tour dates with The Band Geeks for Spring 2023
Former Yes singer Jon Anderson will tour with Band Geek podcast house band performing Yes music
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Judas Priest Has 40th Anniversary of ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ on Mind for Fall Tour
We are just days away from Judas Priest kicking off the latest leg of their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour on October 13 and it appears they have another big anniversary in mind when it comes to picking out the setlist. Guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke to KLPX-FM recently, sharing that...
Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show
Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Sabaton Surprise-Release First Part of New EP Trilogy ‘Echoes of the Great War’
Sabaton aren't done making songs about World War I — not by a long shot. On Friday (Sept. 30), the Swedish metal band released the EP Weapons of the Modern Age, the first in a trilogy of new Sabaton EPs furthering their WWI imagery, as a total surprise. Weapons...
74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old
Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
Listen to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’ Right Now
Slipknot have released their seventh album, The End, So Far, as of midnight on Sept. 30. It's now available to stream, and you can hear it right now. The End, So Far is the Iowa-born masked metal band's first studio effort since their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind.
Two of Three Fever 333 Band Members Exit Band, Issue Statements
Though being one of rock's most explosive live bands, it appears as though things might have been a little combustible inside Fever 333 as well. Two of the band's three members - Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta - simultaneously released statements that they have decided to leave the band, with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler being the lone remaining member.
Queensryche's new album finds them trudging where they once soared
Art-metal veterans Queensryche dial it in on album number 16, Digital Noise Alliance
Enter to Win a Squier Stratocaster Guitar Signed by Nothing More
Three-time Grammy-nominated Texas rockers are gearing up to release their sixth album Spirits on Friday, Oct. 14 and to commemorate it, we're giving you the chance to win a Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar signed by the entire band. You have until Friday, Oct. 14 to enter the contest. A total...
Singer GAYLE Had 'No Idea' Her Hit Song 'Abcdefu' Would Go Viral: 'I Feel Very Grateful'
When singer GAYLE released her song "abcdefu" in 2021, she was floored at the response. "I had absolutely no idea ... It’s a song that I wrote when I was 16 with my best friend. She was 19 and we had no idea what to expect when it came to us putting this song out. But I'm so happy and grateful for everything that's happened, and it has given me such an incredible opportunity and a crazy year. I just feel very grateful for my first song on Atlantic to have been 'abc' and for the people I wrote it...
Loudwire
