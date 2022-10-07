ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Won’t Play it for ‘Really Long Time’

Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Europe set to tour, release new music and unveil documentary in 2023

Joey Tempest has revealed that 2023 will be a busy year for Europe, with the band set to release a host of new material and undergo a worldwide anniversary tour. Speaking as part of the Behind The Vinyl podcast, frontman Joey Tempest has stated that Europe fans can expect to see new music from the band next year, as well as a brand new documentary.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Nickelback’s New Song ‘Those Days’ Will Make You Drunk With Nostalgia

Much like they did when releasing the massive hit "Photograph," Nickelback have pumped up the nostalgia on their latest single, "Those Days." The track, which is taken off the rock powerhouse's forthcoming album, Get Rollin', follows the ultra heavy "San Quentin" and, stylistically, changes things up quite a bit. "Those Days" has a trace of country vibes, opening with some acoustic guitar strumming as Chad Kroeger recollects times gone by and days of blissful ignorance ("Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands").
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
Loudwire

WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
MUSIC
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Rock Band#Lost World#European#Th
Loudwire

Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show

Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Two of Three Fever 333 Band Members Exit Band, Issue Statements

Though being one of rock's most explosive live bands, it appears as though things might have been a little combustible inside Fever 333 as well. Two of the band's three members - Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta - simultaneously released statements that they have decided to leave the band, with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler being the lone remaining member.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Singer GAYLE Had 'No Idea' Her Hit Song 'Abcdefu' Would Go Viral: 'I Feel Very Grateful'

When singer GAYLE released her song "abcdefu" in 2021, she was floored at the response. "I had absolutely no idea ... It’s a song that I wrote when I was 16 with my best friend. She was 19 and we had no idea what to expect when it came to us putting this song out. But I'm so happy and grateful for everything that's happened, and it has given me such an incredible opportunity and a crazy year. I just feel very grateful for my first song on Atlantic to have been 'abc' and for the people I wrote it...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy