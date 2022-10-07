Read full article on original website
Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into...
Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdogan-Putin meeting
Turkey on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine just days ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Russia in the Kazakh capital Astana. Turkey's call comes ahead of a meeting set for Thursday between Vladimir Putin and Erdogan, who has a good working relationship with the Russian leader despite disagreements on several issues including in Syria.
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Grief and outrage in Gambia over cough syrup deaths
When Wuri Bailo Keita's two-year-old daughter Fatoumatta developed a fever, he took her to hospital where she was diagnosed with malaria and sent home with a prescription for a paracetamol syrup. The Gambian health authorities, after launching their own investigation in July, on September 23 ordered a recall of all medicines containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup.
