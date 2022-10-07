Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Kinder High student returns to football field after August shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a months-long recovery, Kinder High School student Landon Schmitz returned to the football field after being shot in the abdomen at a back-to-school party in August. He said the hardest part of recovery: “Not being able to play football with my team.”. It’s...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
KPLC TV
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Moss Bluff. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Wood Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana between October 7 at 5 pm and October 9 at 3 pm.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
Lake Charles American Press
76-year-old succumbs to injuries from head-on collision
A 76-year-old DeQuincy man involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday has died of his injuries. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal the crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin. Senegal said a 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by 60-year-old Bret Wayne Thibodeaux of Sulphur was traveling south on...
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
westcentralsbest.com
La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake
Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
L'Observateur
LDWF Agents Cite Subject for Deer Hunting Violations in Rapides Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents received information about an...
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community. Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement. Authorities...
kalb.com
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fgazette.com
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
kjas.com
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX
A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. Daniel Aikens, 40, entered his plea to the newest indictment via...
Lake Charles American Press
Allen Parish recognizes its Teachers of the Year
Allen Parish’s top educators were recognized Monday by the School Board. “Teaching is the profession that affects students for the rest of their lives,” Superintendent Kent Reed said in honoring the recipients. “No one can influence the lift of a student like a teacher.”. Teachers of the...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
westcentralsbest.com
Pineville Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse
Rapides Parish, La - On October 3rd , 2022, Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road, Pineville LA. According to the reporting witnesses, a verbal altercation could be heard from next door. Upon Deputies’ arrival, a disturbance could still be heard from...
