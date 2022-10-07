Read full article on original website
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings
BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The...
Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
