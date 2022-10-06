Read full article on original website
Related
Starmer’s chief of staff to leave job as Labour leader unveils major party shake-up – UK politics live
Latest updates: Labour leader hoping to put party on war footing ahead of next election
New Zealand to tax cow flatulence and sheep pee in world-first climate tax
New Zealand has proposed taxing the polluting gases released by the bodily functions of the 36 million cows and sheep in the country.Announced on Tuesday, the policy would be the first in the world to place a levy on cow burps and flatulence as well as sheep pee.The move was immediately condemned by New Zealand’s powerful farm sector.Farmers warned it risked crippling domestic food production, with Federated Farmers, the industry’s main lobby group, saying the plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand” and see farms replaced with trees.Group president Andrew Hoggard said farmers had been trying...
Click2Houston.com
Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
Russian hackers suspected over cyber attack on US airports
Russian hackers have reportedly been blamed for a cyber attack on multiple US airports, including New York’s LaGuardia and Chicago O’Hare, whose websites were taken offline.LaGuardia airport was thought to be the first to report problems on Monday morning to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), when its website went offline at around 3am ET, NBC News reported.The attack on LaGuardia was soon followed by others on more than a dozen airports across, with CNN reporting 14 seperate incidents on Monday at US airports.Other airports whose websites experienced trouble were Des Moines International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport...
Comments / 0