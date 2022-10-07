Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 8:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on old Road 30 and Cheyenne drive. Warsaw. Driver: Brett Kistler, 63, Lincolnway, Columbia City. Vehicle struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 10:44 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on US 30 and Old Road 30 in...
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
wtvbam.com
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
abc57.com
Two arrested on drug charges following search by IDOC parole agents
Two people were arrested on drug charges after Marshall County deputies and K-9 Diesel assisted the Indiana Department Corrections at a home on Kenilworth Road in Argos, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said suspected methamphetamine, narcotics, paraphernalia and other drug related items were found in the home.
wfft.com
Angola shooting victims identified
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
wtvbam.com
Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
inkfreenews.com
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arson Not Ruled Out in Old Factory Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Police are helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a huge old factory building in LaPorte. LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the cause of the October 5 blaze was still not known but reasons not to rule out arson as a possibility still exist. While there was no gas or electric service to the old American Rubber Products plant at 315 Brighton Street, there were reports of people breaking in and possibly living in the structure over the years.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
abc57.com
Three injured after car crashes into Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. ---- A car crashed into a Mishawaka home on 400 East Russ Avenue Monday injuring three people. It's not clear how the car crashed into the home but officials are investigating. The 16-year-old driver of a white SUV traveling East on Russ Avenue appears to have collided with...
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WTHR
Police: Suspect in Angola double murder killed in shootout
ANGOLA, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a homicide suspect on the south side of Angola early Sunday. Police have not shared identities of three men who died, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.
