The Iowa Juvenile Home environment restoration and demolition project was approved on October 3rd at the Toledo City Council meeting. This is no small project and has and will take time. The demolition is estimated to start November 1st and the project is scheduled to last 160 days. After the land is restored, the state will transfer ownership assurance letters to the city, then the South Tama County school district can begin constructing the new middle school. Mayor Sokol is excited for this project, he believes they will have one of, if not the, best looking middle school in the State.

TOLEDO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO