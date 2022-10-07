ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two children shot today in Roxbury is confirmed to be dead. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street. In their investigation, they soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop

BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.  Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

78-year-old man struck by car in Taunton on Monday evening

A 78-year-old man was hit by a car on Oak Street in Taunton on Monday evening, Taunton Police Department Chief Edward J. Walsh said in a statement. On Thursday at 6:02 p.m., authorities were called to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle on 10 Oak St., according to officials. Once police arrived at the scene they found a 78-year-old man injured from the crash, first responders immediately began to administer aid.
TAUNTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Charlestown graduation day shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony in June, police say. Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Boston Police Department. Pereira was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful Possession of ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend. Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
KINGSTON, MA
