ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic

ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#The Second Time#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WILX-TV

Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MLive

Dive team searching for swimmer who disappeared in park off Lake Erie

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Rescue crews are searching for a man who disappeared Monday night while swimming in a Monroe County park off Lake Erie. Rescue crews were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to the swimming area within the Sterling State Park in Frenchtown Township after an adult male was reported to be in the water, yelling for help and struggling to stay afloat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy