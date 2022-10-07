ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon community celebrates Pride in the Park

Downtown Macon became a kaleidoscope of colors Oct.1 for the third annual Pride in the Park event hosted by Macon Pride. The event lasted 2-9 p.m. on Third Street. The Pride in the Park event consisted of over 40 vendors, such as booths by Best Friends Doggie Daycare, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) and High Street Church Unitarian Universalist, as listed on maconpride.org. In addition to the booths, there were other services offered such as HIV testing and food trucks.
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
If ghosts are your thing this is time, and the place, to explore the phenomenon. Are ghosts real? If you ask Ebenezer Scrooge, Hamlet, or Bill Murray’s team of Ghostbusters you’ll probably get a resounding “YES! And some are not as friendly as Casper.” Some say ghosts are everywhere, and it’s confirmed. They are in Eatonton – and Eatonton is less than an hour from Monroe!
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new walking pathway opened Friday for students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. The path goes from Eastview Avenue to the school. It’s paved, has lighting, and is wheelchair and bicycle accessible. Principal Tawanya Wilson says the walkway addresses a safety issue...
MACON, Ga. — Atlanta Gas Light and Macon-Bibb Fire Department started their annual emergency preparedness drill Wednesday, October 5. Crews got together to go through the procedure of putting out a gas leak. The drill allows members to know what to do in a real situation, like a gas...
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
