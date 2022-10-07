Read full article on original website
Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles. Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.
WMAZ
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
mercercluster.com
Macon community celebrates Pride in the Park
Downtown Macon became a kaleidoscope of colors Oct.1 for the third annual Pride in the Park event hosted by Macon Pride. The event lasted 2-9 p.m. on Third Street. The Pride in the Park event consisted of over 40 vendors, such as booths by Best Friends Doggie Daycare, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) and High Street Church Unitarian Universalist, as listed on maconpride.org. In addition to the booths, there were other services offered such as HIV testing and food trucks.
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
'God gave us something' Georgia National Fairground art exhibit is a chance to show off various talents
PERRY, Ga. — The fairgrounds opened up at 10:00 a.m. this morning with some cool arts, crafts and pastries you can find at the McGill Marketplace. There you can find everything from quilts, to paintings, custom tables, and tasty treats. These items were all entered into the art competition...
Monroe Local News
Ghosts in Eatonton! Investigations Every Saturday in October
If ghosts are your thing this is time, and the place, to explore the phenomenon. Are ghosts real? If you ask Ebenezer Scrooge, Hamlet, or Bill Murray’s team of Ghostbusters you’ll probably get a resounding “YES! And some are not as friendly as Casper.” Some say ghosts are everywhere, and it’s confirmed. They are in Eatonton – and Eatonton is less than an hour from Monroe!
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.
wgxa.tv
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts Coffee with a Cop and Clergy in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies were all ears for the community on Monday. They hosted Coffee With A Cop and Clergy at the Burger King on Gray Highway. They invited anyone who wanted to come out and enjoy some breakfast while sharing their concerns. This was in honor...
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
41nbc.com
Dr. MLK Elementary School opens walking pathway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new walking pathway opened Friday for students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. The path goes from Eastview Avenue to the school. It’s paved, has lighting, and is wheelchair and bicycle accessible. Principal Tawanya Wilson says the walkway addresses a safety issue...
Atlanta Gas Light hosts annual emergency drill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Atlanta Gas Light and Macon-Bibb Fire Department started their annual emergency preparedness drill Wednesday, October 5. Crews got together to go through the procedure of putting out a gas leak. The drill allows members to know what to do in a real situation, like a gas...
'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
'Come back, create a reunion for yourself': City of Macon prepares to celebrate 200-year history
MACON, Ga. — The City of Macon is preparing to blow out 200 birthday candles next year, and Visit Macon president and CEO Gary Wheat hopes you join in on the celebration. "We want to encourage not only visitors to come, citizens to come, but those that grew up in Macon that may not live here anymore, come back, create a reunion for yourself," Wheat said.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
13WMAZ
