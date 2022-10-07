Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
30 Years Of Mortal Kombat's Best And Worst Fatalities
Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30-year anniversary today, October 8, 2022. For a series known for its gruesome fatalities, we take a look back at the ten best and worst ones in series history. Everyone remembers that first time they saw it. The screen goes dim, the music sting hits,...
Gamespot
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Gamespot
Steel Guardian
Sign In to follow. Follow Steel Guardian, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Latest on Hypogean (ALSQ Studios) ,Sign In to follow. Follow Hypogean (ALSQ Studios), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#478) - October 10, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. To start out the week, players are met with a challenging Wordle. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the spelling of it will surely have players searching for hints after a few guesses. If you haven't started the October 10 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you're likely in need of some help.
Gamespot
Why Horror Games Are Good For You | MindGames
From Resident Evil to Dead Space, for many of us there's nothing we like more than an absolutely terrifying horror game. But have you ever wondered why so many of us enjoy the feeling of fear?. Luckily, psychologists have been asking that very question, and they even think a bit...
Comments / 0