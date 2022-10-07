“Lasting Consequences” – 2020 May Have Harmed the Social Development of Young Adults

Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Super Simple: Folic Acid Supplement Linked With Reduction in Suicide Attempts and Self-Harm
Study finds folic acid treatment is associated with decreased risk of suicide attempts. The common, inexpensive supplement was linked with a 44% reduction in suicide attempts and self-harm. With nearly 46,000 people in America dying by suicide in 2020, it is one of the leading causes of death in the...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marriage.com
What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?
If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
PsyPost
“Phone snubbing” your partner can lead to a vicious cycle of resentment and retaliation, study suggests
Smartphones have become an integral part of daily life. They are often thought of as a positive tool used to increase communication, but they can also be detrimental to relationships by drawing attention away from one’s partner. A study published in Computers in Human Behavior explores how “phubbing,” or phone snubbing, can negatively impact relationship satisfaction, and cause the partner who feels snubbed to retaliate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adult ADHD diagnosis: ‘You’ve got to relook at your entire life’
In Australia the condition is likely underdiagnosed, particularly in women. Its apparent increase may simply be a matter of catching up
psychologytoday.com
How to Break a Downward Emotional Spiral
The negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance. Self-compassion can change your trajectory from negative to positive. Think about how you want to be remembered and the legacy you want to leave behind. When we fail the fourth, fifth, or tenth time after promising...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Parent-Child Attachment
Secure attachments are a primary source of coping with distress. Children benefit from the emotional validation of a primary caregiver, especially after experiencing an adverse event. Parents are uniquely equipped to help children heal from traumatic experiences by responding with compassion, care, and empathy. One spring morning my husband decided...
KIDS・
ADDitude
Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD
The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain
At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
ohmymag.co.uk
This is what the shape of your forehead says about your personality
The forehead is kind of the first window to your personality. It gives away more clues than words ever can. Yet, the only time I noticed my forehead shape was when I was powerlessly sitting in my hairdresser’s chair, wet-haired with a washed-off foundation dripping from my face edges.
Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner
When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.
Washington Examiner
It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality
Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
MedicalXpress
Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis
Researcher Beatriz Carlini clicks through a few local cannabis retailers' websites before finding what she's looking for. Her screen displays a yellow goo, similar in appearance to raw honey, or as the product's marketing calls it, "Cake Batter." The substance is a highly concentrated form of cannabis called a dab,...
Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines
Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
Comments / 3