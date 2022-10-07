ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

“Lasting Consequences” – 2020 May Have Harmed the Social Development of Young Adults

By Society for Personality, Social Psychology
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
marriage.com

What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?

If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sciencealert.com

The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained

Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation

Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

“Phone snubbing” your partner can lead to a vicious cycle of resentment and retaliation, study suggests

Smartphones have become an integral part of daily life. They are often thought of as a positive tool used to increase communication, but they can also be detrimental to relationships by drawing attention away from one’s partner. A study published in Computers in Human Behavior explores how “phubbing,” or phone snubbing, can negatively impact relationship satisfaction, and cause the partner who feels snubbed to retaliate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
psychologytoday.com

How to Break a Downward Emotional Spiral

The negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance. Self-compassion can change your trajectory from negative to positive. Think about how you want to be remembered and the legacy you want to leave behind. When we fail the fourth, fifth, or tenth time after promising...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Parent-Child Attachment

Secure attachments are a primary source of coping with distress. Children benefit from the emotional validation of a primary caregiver, especially after experiencing an adverse event. Parents are uniquely equipped to help children heal from traumatic experiences by responding with compassion, care, and empathy. One spring morning my husband decided...
KIDS
ADDitude

Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD

The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Development#Social Support#Social Psychological#Social Networks
psychologytoday.com

My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain

At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what the shape of your forehead says about your personality

The forehead is kind of the first window to your personality. It gives away more clues than words ever can. Yet, the only time I noticed my forehead shape was when I was powerlessly sitting in my hairdresser’s chair, wet-haired with a washed-off foundation dripping from my face edges.
SYDNEY
Amarachi Ezeudu

Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner

When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.
Washington Examiner

It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality

Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis

Researcher Beatriz Carlini clicks through a few local cannabis retailers' websites before finding what she's looking for. Her screen displays a yellow goo, similar in appearance to raw honey, or as the product's marketing calls it, "Cake Batter." The substance is a highly concentrated form of cannabis called a dab,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
psychologytoday.com

Act 382: A New Mental Health Law

Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy