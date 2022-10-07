Read full article on original website
This Fan Game Finally Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario
When Nintendo announced it was working with "Despicable Me" producer Illumination Studios to create a feature-length animated Mario film, few pegged Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt for the titular role. And the rest of the cast was just as unpredictable, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, among other Hollywood superstars stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom. Still, despite being alongside a slew of other comedians on the project, many raised concerns about Chris Pratt's ability to play the iconic Italian plumber everyone knows and loves.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Turns Out Mortal Kombat's Boss Has Something Else Planned For 30th Anniversary
The "Mortal Kombat" series has evolved quite a bit since the first game in the franchise dropped back in 1992. What was once just an arcade staple has now grown to become a worldwide phenomenon. From console ports with improved graphics and new characters to fully realized 3D titles sporting cinematic campaigns, the NetherRealm Studios hit series has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Even more impressive is the fact that the series was able to do this while balancing both classic and contemporary to create an enduring legacy.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
Dream's Face Reveal Was Huge For Ludwig, Too
Dream's long-anticipated face reveal video marked a major occasion not just for himself, but for fellow gaming and variety YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren as well. The beginning of October saw the ultra-popular YouTuber known for his distinct anonymous persona and "Minecraft" speedrunning videos finally revealing his true identity and appearance to the world. The content creator built up the anticipation by video calling several of his fellow streamers and creators and revealing his face to them a day earlier, with many posting stunned reactions to what they witnessed. When October 2 finally rolled around, the anticipation was through the roof for the full reveal, and the hype delivered. Dream's face reveal blew the internet away, amassing over 28 million views within the following 48 hours.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Dead Space's Gameplay
EA and Motive have finally released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming "Dead Space" remake, showing off some of Isaac Clarke's arsenal as well as some of the space horrors he will face. The "Dead Space" remake is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on Jan. 27, 2023. While this trailer is the first time fans have gotten to see gameplay, EA and Motive haven't been shy about showing the game, posting videos of in-development work and behind-the-scenes information. Glen Schofield, the original creator of "Dead Space" has said he feels conflicted about "Dead Space" being remade without him. Schofield is currently working on "The Callisto Protocol," which looks like a spiritual successor to "Dead Space."
Silent Hill Director Just Spilled The Beans About New Games
Another person has added more fuel to the "Silent Hill" rumors. This time, the director of the 2006 "Silent Hill" movie has weighed in on the future of the franchise. Christophe Gans, who has reportedly written a script for a new "Silent Hill" movie (via VGC) has claimed in an interview that there are multiple "Silent Hill" games in the works, backing up earlier rumors. The notion that more "Silent Hill" games are in development has emerged from various sources, with insiders claiming that there were multiple projects in the works as of May, after a legit leak made the rounds. In September, a bunch of images from an unconfirmed "Silent Hill 2" remake pitch by Bloober Team leaked online, confirming that the studio had, at a minimum, done some work on the game and pitched it to Konami, although that leak did not confirm if the project was greenlit.
FromSoftware Might Be Getting Bigger Than Ever
After "Elden Ring" made it a household name, and after nothing but success in the fantasy RPG genre over the last decade, it's hard to believe that FromSoftware was once only known for the mech-based "Armored Core" series. For most of the company's existence, FromSoftware developed many third-party PlayStation exclusives, from the 2020 "Demon's Souls" remake to the first "Kings Field" game in 1994. FromSoftware and Sony Interactive Entertainment had a working relationship as two separate companies for a long time, but that changed after Sony purchased a 14.09% stake in FromSoftware in 2022.
The Anime Legend Who Almost Appeared In Death Stranding
"Death Stranding" features several real-world celebrities, both as part of the main cast and via cameos that pop up as protagonist Sam Bridges makes his deliveries. As revealed in a September 2022 episode of his "Brain Structure" podcast, "Death Stranding" director and producer Hideo Kojima wanted to add another name to the extensive list of appearances: Mamoru Oshii. Anime fans will recognize Oshii as the legend behind "Ghost in the Shell."
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Bastion That You Need To Know
In 2016, "Overwatch" was one of the fastest selling games in the month of May, topping massive IPs such as "Doom" and "Uncharted." Since then, the game and its long list of unique playable heroes has grown more and more popular. Fans of the game will likely be pleased at the fact that many of the classic "Overwatch" heroes are returning for "Overwatch 2." However, just because they are returning, doesn't mean they won't be changed.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Johnny Silverhand's Clothes
There are plenty of interesting characters roaming around in "Cyberpunk 2077," but few come close to the level of gravitas exuded by the rockerboy turned corpo-terrorist Johnny Silverhand. Johnny, who was played by none other than movie star Keanu Reeves, is something of a legend in Night City. He was a veteran of the Second Central American War, the lead singer of the band Samurai, and he was well known for speaking out against the corruption in the NUSA government and the Megacorporations that pulled its strings. In the game, Johnny plays a sort of digital ghost, possessing the mind of the protagonist V and trying to nudge him toward seeking revenge on the Megacorp Arasaka.
Dead Space Collector's Edition: What's Included?
For fans of sci-fi horror games, 2022 was chock full of announcements. Games like "The Callisto Protocol" and "Slitterhead" come from developers of some of the most revered sci-fi horror games of the past, few of which are as well-known as "Dead Space." The "Dead Space" remake is slated for release on Jan. 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and after a gameplay trailer was uploaded by the "Dead Space" YouTube channel, fans are excited to finally know how a new "Dead Space" will improve on the original.
Whatever Happened To The Nintendo Wii Vitality Sensor?
When you think of the Nintendo Wii, chances are that you're also thinking about at least one item from the massive pile of white, plastic accessories that were manufactured for the console. Whether it's the Balance Board made for "Wii Fit," the Wii Motion Plus dongle that gave Wii remotes more accurate motion controls, or even the Wii's Wi-Fi USB Connector, it's near-impossible to own the console without having at least one of its many peripherals. However, one supplementary device for the system that truly crossed the line into full-out weird territory was the Wii Vitality Sensor.
Doctor Who May Finally Be Coming To Fortnite
Because of its status as an icon of modern pop culture that has largely transcended the world of video games at this point, it isn't uncommon for the battle royale title "Fortnite" to be used in high-profile collaborations. Be it characters from massive sci-fi properties such as "Star Wars" or cameos from A-list stars such as Brie Larson, "Fortnite" has introduced tons of skins based around popular IPs or celebrities outside of its contained universe. And soon, it seems that Epic Games' title will once again play host to another huge crossover, this time with the long-running British serial "Doctor Who."
