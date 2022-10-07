Another person has added more fuel to the "Silent Hill" rumors. This time, the director of the 2006 "Silent Hill" movie has weighed in on the future of the franchise. Christophe Gans, who has reportedly written a script for a new "Silent Hill" movie (via VGC) has claimed in an interview that there are multiple "Silent Hill" games in the works, backing up earlier rumors. The notion that more "Silent Hill" games are in development has emerged from various sources, with insiders claiming that there were multiple projects in the works as of May, after a legit leak made the rounds. In September, a bunch of images from an unconfirmed "Silent Hill 2" remake pitch by Bloober Team leaked online, confirming that the studio had, at a minimum, done some work on the game and pitched it to Konami, although that leak did not confirm if the project was greenlit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO