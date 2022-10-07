Read full article on original website
WCTV
Suwannee Co. Schools send landscapers down to hard hit Sarasota to help classrooms reopen
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday marked a milestone for several communities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Students started to return to class. Schools in Lee and Sarasota Counties reopened nearly two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall. In Sarasota, the partial reopening of the county’s 55 schools was made...
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
vsuspectator.com
Photos: VSU unveils North Campus walking trail
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, VSU unveiled its newest walking trail on campus. Located on North Campus, the trail is slightly under half a mile long and winds around the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building, Brown and Thaxton Halls. Created by Campus Wellness, USG and the Biology department, the walking...
New Mount Zion AME Church hosts Blessing of Badges for local law enforcement
New Mount Zion AME Church held the Blessing of the Badges service for Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office Sunday morning.
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine
On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
WALB 10
Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Olive Garden employee was charged with arson after setting another employee’s car on fire, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Darien Brooks, 27, was arrested for second-degree arson. On Oct. 2, at around 1:15 p.m., Valdosta officers and Valdosta firefighters responded to Olive...
Singing the praises of Waffle House
TIFTON — Plates rattling, bacon sizzling, a song pounding on the juke box, multiple conversations in more than one language. This is what the Waffle House sounds like on a Sunday morning in Tifton. Waffle House is the Harrisons’ favorite restaurant. Ever since our twin daughters were small, we’ve...
Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
Nassau County road rage shooting leads to two girls shot, both fathers in jail
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls were shot after a dangerous road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County, and their fathers were arrested in the case. Sheriff Bill Leeper said William Joseph Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia; and Frank Gillard Allisson, 43 of Callahan were involved in the incident while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 Saturday evening, initially coming from the Jacksonville area.
WALB 10
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
WCTV
Man wounded in Valdosta shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
WALB 10
Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
floridapolitics.com
Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?. Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red. The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows the 3,302 Republicans in the county — which lies...
douglasnow.com
Savionte Traylor expected to stand trial in Ja'Rique Brown death this month
The Superior Court of Coffee County is already prepping for criminal trials this month, announcing twelve cases on the upcoming calendar. One of the proceedings expected to take place this month is the state's case against Savionte Traylor in the 2020 death of 15-year-old Ja'rique Johan Brown. Traylor is one...
douglasnow.com
Two juveniles arrested for two Atkinson County armed robberies
Two juveniles have been arrested for the armed robbery that was committed at Chen's China restaurant in Pearson earlier, along with a second armed robbery that also occurred recently. The first robbery took place on Saturday, September 10, around 7:53 p.m., with a suspect seen on video surveillance committing the...
VPD makes arrest for cocaine trafficking
Valdosta Police Officers arrested 53-year-old Wade Russell for trafficking in cocaine and other charges Friday.
