Beverly A. Mosher, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher 88, of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio, and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on...
Daniel R. Marvin, Independence, Ohio
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Daniel R. Marvin, age 69, of Independence, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Arbors at Stow Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. Daniel was born January 18, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Duane C. and...
Patricia Teutsch, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Josephine Teutsch, 84, died peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home. Patricia was born June 27, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Benny and Ann Wood Russo. Pat is survived by her husband, George William Teutsch, whom she married December 8, 1962; daughter, Christine...
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed,75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the reunion...
Margaret “Peggy” Jury, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Jury of Niles passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 89 years old. She was born on July 10, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Philips...
Arleen L. Hahn, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arleen L. Hahn, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Milton and Elsie Moffatt. Arleen moved from Cincinnati to Austintown with her husband Bob, in...
Helen M. Wince, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Wince, 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman. She was born May 13, 1939 in Beaver Township, a daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst. A North Lima High School graduate, she married...
Kathryn (Kathy) E. Shaffer, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn (Kathy) E. Shaffer, 79, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Kathy was born March 25, 1943, in Struthers, to Joseph and Anna (Stroney) Guidos, the youngest of five children. She was a 1961 graduate of Struthers...
John A. “Junior” DePasquale, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. DePasquale, Jr., 83, also known as “Junior” and “Pops” to many, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on August 9, 1939, in Lowellville, Ohio to Mary Musolino and John A....
Marvin R. Watt, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyributes) – Services will be Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Marvin R. Watt, 88, who passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, at Hospice House. Marvin was born September 17, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of George...
Marian Huffman, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Huffman, age 83 of East Palestine, a much loved wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1939, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Eugene and Anna...
Shirley Lorene Youmans, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lorene (Anderson) Youmans, 86 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bel Air Care Center in Alliance. Shirley was born in Lisbon, Ohio on March 21, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ellen (Taylor) Anderson. Shirley enjoyed to go bowling with...
Linda Ann Gray, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Gray, 77, passed away Saturday evening, October 8, 2022 at Warren Nursing and Rehab. Linda was born on December 26, 1944, in Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Al Whitt, Sr. and Margaret Whitt. She was a 1963 graduate of Girard High...
Clara Mae Brocious, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Mae Brocious, 94, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Clara was born on April 4, 1928, in Putneyville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ivan D. and Irene (Crissman) Smith. On July 18, 1946, she was united in marriage...
David L. Alonso II, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Alonso II, 65, died peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Dave was born October 10, 1956, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of David and Barbara Vanscoy Alonso. He was a graduate of Leonard Kirtz School...
Fred Howard, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Howard, Jr., age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on his birthday Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls. He was born on October 9, 1928 in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of the...
Gerald “Jerry” Will, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Will, 80, passed away Monday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born July 28, 1942 to Frank and Eleanor Will. He graduated from Hubbard High School and attended Texas Lutheran University and Youngstown State. He...
Darlee Jackson, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlee Jackson, 86, of Sharon, passed away Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022, in Clepper Manor, Sharon. She was born December 4, 1935. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Sandra K. Varro, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Varro, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away following an extended illness at her residence on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on November 3, 1957 to the late Clarence W. and Hazel J. (Lester) Vance. Sandra was a...
James “Jim” E. and Diane K. Wheeler, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Wheeler, 59, and Diane K. Wheeler, 61, both departed from this world on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Diane was born November 17, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Sally Winterburn Restle. James, known by most as “Jim,” was born September 18,...
