ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUY7q_0iPuSjW500

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily.

The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.

Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points wasn’t enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week, dropping Detroit to 1-3 as it tries to avoid a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses.

“We are as good as your record says (we) are,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “So maybe we’ve done some good things that reflect otherwise in some areas, but at the same time, it’s been three games not good enough, and one that was.”

Detroit is the first team in NFL history to score and give up a combined 281 points through the first four games of a season.

“The script can be flipped,” Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. “I’ve seen it happen. Just got to believe.”

The Patriots are also 1-3 after losing their second quarterback in three weeks to injury when Brian Hoyer was knocked out of their 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay.

Regular starter Mac Jones was inactive in that game recovering from an ankle injury and began the week limited in practice, while Hoyer was placed on injured reserve with a concussion. It could mean the first career start for rookie Bailey Zappe, who came off the bench and nearly rallied the Patriots to victory against the Packers.

The fourth-round pick said he’s ready for anything asked of him this week.

“Kind of have the mindset of 1% better every day,” Zappe said. “Taking it that way and just going to practice every day with the mindset of taking every rep like a game rep.”

FAMILIAR FACE

If Zappe does start, in his ear will be someone familiar to the Lions.

Matt Patricia has taken on play-calling duties in his second season back as an assistant in New England after being fired 11 games into his third season as Detroit’s coach in 2020.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he feels as if his predecessor has found a groove in his new role this season.

“He’s adapting quickly, and every week it’s gotten better and better and they’re attacking their opponents,” Campbell said. “They’re putting together good game plans. They’re using the roster well, so he’s doing a good job. He really is.”

CHANGING IT UP

Zappe’s potential start would mark the third different Patriots starter at quarterback in three games.

New England hasn’t faced this much shakeup at the position since 2016.

Jimmy Garoppolo started the first two games of that season with Tom Brady serving his four-game “Deflategate” suspension. Jacoby Brissett took over in Weeks 3 and 4 after Garoppolo was hurt before Brady returned in Week 5.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

This won’t be Campbell’s first time coaching against Belichick.

Campbell went 1-1 against him in 2015 with Miami after being promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Joe Philbin. Campbell does not know Belichick personally. He knows his reputation, though.

“I obviously respect the heck out of him and I know what he’s about,” Campbell said. “And he’s arguably the best coach that ever coached this game. So, I mean it’s hard to argue with what he’s done.”

SACK MAN

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is 1 of 3 players in the NFL (Nick Bosa, Rashan Gary) with a sack in each of the first four weeks of the season.

He is the second Patriots player to start a season with at least one sack in his first four games. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who did it in 1986.

Judon had a sack in his only career game against the Lions while playing for Baltimore in 2017.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Local
Michigan Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ravens send safety Marcus Williams to IR with dislocated wrist after win vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams for a “significant amount of time.”. The Ravens placed Williams on injured reserve on Monday after he sustained a dislocated wrist in their 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. It’s unclear how Williams actually injured his wrist in the game, but coach John Harbaugh believes it happened sometime in the first two series.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Boston 25 News WFXT

Keenan Allen deletes tweet criticizing Brandon Staley; Chargers coach says it brings them 'closer'

Keenan Allen was displeased with his head coach on Sunday on a very public forum. But it sounds like he and Brandon Staley are cool. Staley spoke with reporters about Allen's tweet questioning his call on Sunday to go for it on fourth down late against the Cleveland Browns. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach said he's since spoken with Allen about the tweet and believes that the public disagreement has already made him "closer" with the Pro Bowl receiver.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots#Ford Field
Boston 25 News WFXT

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP source: NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule

The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Week 6 Pickups: Add Seahawks, drop Russell Wilson

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for another episode of waiver wire pickups recommendations. This week, the guys put a heavy emphasis on acquiring Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker and QB Geno Smith. Also, with his performance and news of a...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

With Bergeron back, Bruins will make another run at Cup

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ motto this season might as well be: “Win one for Patrice.”. For the second straight year, the Bruins are heading into the season thinking it could be the last for captain Patrice Bergeron. Last year, he waited until the summer to decide to come back for another run; no one’s making any long-term plans this year, either.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy