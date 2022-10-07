ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ben Kingsley to Lead Adaptation of Neil Gaiman, Dave McKean Graphic Novel ‘Violent Cases’

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LltL_0iPuSe6S00

Some 35 years after Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s first-ever graphic novel Violent Cases was published, Scary Monster, Lakesville Productions and Foton.Pictures have unveiled that development on a feature adaptation is now underway, with Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley attached to play the lead. The film is being led by the creative team behind the BAFTA-nominated The Girl With All the Gifts , including writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin.

Violent Cases was created by Neil Gaiman ( Good Omens, The Sandman, Coraline, Lucifer, American Gods, Doctor Who ) and Dave McKean ( Luna, Mirror Mask ). The graphic novel’s original publisher Mike Lake reached out to Gaiman about turning it into a feature film. Lake suggested writer Carey, who had previously written Lucifer and many other books in the Sandman universe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Violent Cases is a journey into the mind of Gaiman, as a famous author recounts fragmented childhood memories and visits to an osteopath who once worked for Al Capone, weaving a dark and twisting tale about stories, our memory, violence and the ways we can’t escape our past.

“I’m delighted to be working with this fantastic team on Violent Cases , which for me is about the power and importance of storytelling, about how we negotiate the shadows cast by the father figures in our lives and above all about the right of our inner child to be heard,” said Kingsley.

Directed by McCarthy ( The Girl With All the Gifts, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, Peaky Blinders ), the film will be produced by Lakesville Productions’ Edmund Kingsley, Scary Monster’s Gatin and McCarthy and Foton.Pictures’ Carlos Enrique Cuscó and Ari Taboada.

Violent Cases is a wild, hallucinatory, yet thought-provoking and emotional comic. It’s so exciting to build a film from this incredible, genre-defining work,” said McCarthy, currently in postproduction on Lionsgate and Temple Hill’s The Bagman , starring Sam Claflin and Antonia Thomas.

“As an aspiring writer back in the late ’80s reading Violent Cases was a revelation and a joy for me,” added Carey. “Its darkness and playfulness defined a new approach to storytelling. Thirty-five years on, it’s still unique, and bringing it across into a new medium feels like discovering it again for the first time. Neil Gaiman redefined serialized comics with The Sandman , but Violent Cases was his and Dave McKean’s early masterpiece. It’s thrilling to be introducing it to a new audience, and taking its visual lyricism into a new medium.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller

Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) lives an opulent, regimented and, some people might consider, enviable life. The protagonist of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive writes for a glossy women’s magazine, is engaged to a poster boy for summers in Nantucket and wears designer clothes tailored to her svelte form. She has discerning taste, a sharp personality and a caustic tongue. When we meet Ani, shopping at Williams-Sonoma with her fiancé, Luke Harrison IV (Finn Wittrock), the contours of her meticulously curated existence are evident. But so is the anxious energy percolating beneath it. The wide-eyed brunette wrestles with memories of a traumatic high-school...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

YA Novel ‘Feed’ Getting Movie Treatment Via 20th Century, Rising Nigerian Filmmaker Stanley Kalu (Exclusive)

One of the most acclaimed YA novels from the past two decades is getting the movie treatment. 20th Century Studios has picked up the rights to M.T. Anderson’s seminal novel Feed, with Stanley Kalu, a 25-year old Nigerian filmmaker who recently graduated from USC, set to write and direct.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Scares Up $850K in Thursday Previews'Prey' Nabs Record Viewership on Hulu, According to the Streamer'Prey' Drops Intense, Intriguing 'Predator' Prequel Trailer Zachary Green will produce the dystopian love story, which will mark Kalu’s feature directorial debut.   Recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 Best YA Books of All Time, Anderson’s Feed is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Dominican Republic Picks ‘Bantú Mama’ as International Feature Submission

The indie drama Bantú Mama has been selected as Dominican Republic’s best international feature film entry for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.    Ivan Herrera’s film follows Emma, a French-Cameroonian woman played by Clarisse Albrecht. After being arrested in the Dominican Republic, she escapes and is sheltered by three semi-orphaned kids in Santo Domingo, according to the film’s synopsis.More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Museum Gala Honoree Miky Lee Talks CJ Group Global Strategy, Cultural Diversity GoalsNobel Peace Prize Goes to Activists From Russia, Ukraine, BelarusBen Kingsley to Lead Adaptation of Neil Gaiman, Dave McKean Graphic Novel 'Violent Cases' By becoming their maternal...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Cam Gigandet, Sam Trammell to Lead Christian Sesma Action-Thriller ’72 Hours’ (Exclusive)

Twilight star Cam Gigandet and True Blood‘s Sam Trammell are set to star as brothers in the newly-announced action crime-thriller 72 Hours. The feature comes from Christian Sesma (Section 8, Take Back), who will direct direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote along with Sean Crayne, based on a story by Roberto Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious).More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto: Kandoo Films Launches Distribution Arm'This Is Us': Sam Trammell on the Pleasures and Pitfalls of Being the Other Man Cannes: Saban Films Buys John Travolta's 'I Am Wrath' for North America (Exclusive) The project comes from producing partners David Wachs and Ojan Missaghi under their Toric Films banner (Day...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Al Capone
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Sam Claflin
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Antonia Thomas
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘Jessica Jones’ Actor Eka Darville (Exclusive)

Eka Darville is journeying to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The actor is the latest to join the 20th Century franchise, which will take place many years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Wes Ball is directing the Apes feature with a cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Peter Macon for release sometime in 2024. Darville’s character details are unknown.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'The Strain' Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)'Outer Range' Renewed at Amazon With New ShowrunnerPrince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley Sue Daily Mail Publisher Over...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event

In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Graphic Novel#Foton#Bafta#Coraline#American#Mirror Mask
The Hollywood Reporter

Larry King Estate Battle: Shawn King Files $100M Lawsuit Against Former Business Managers

A battle for the estate of Larry King is getting messier. Shawn King, the broadcaster’s widow, is suing her former business managers, accusing them of stealing money and conspiring to help King’s son Larry King Jr. usurp her as executor of the estate. King died in January 2021 after being hospitalized for COVID-19. A month later, Larry King Jr. moved to become special administrator of the estate. He pointed to a handwritten amendment by King leaving his assets to his five children. Shawn King challenged the will, arguing it was changed under questionable circumstances. The matter was resolved through a confidential...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

NYCC: ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series

A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday was revealed during the show’s Saturday panel at New York Comic Con, with first looks at Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci’s roles. In the show’s official nearly three-minute first look, the ghoulish high school experience that awaits Wednesday is detailed, while Armisen’s Uncle Fester and Ricci’s Nevermore professor Miss Thornhill are both teased. More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Crew Is Hunted by New Villain in 'Picard' Trailer'Inventing Anna' Subject Anna...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Best of Show Honor (Exclusive)

The 2022 Golden Trailer Awards, honoring the best in Hollywood movie and TV/streaming series previews, has given its Best of Show trophy to Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise’s Maverick was also awarded for best summer 2022 blockbuster trailer and best action trailer. The Golden Fleece prize, given as recognition for making a bad movie more appealing, went to Warner Bros.’ The Matrix: Resurrections, which also took the best movie action poster prize. More from The Hollywood ReporterBetter Call Brad: Hollywood's Secret Problem Solver SpeaksEdgar Wright Discusses His New Filmmaking Course and His 'Top Gun: Maverick' ContributionFeinberg Forecast: Updated Oscar...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Koji Fukada to Receive Kurosawa Akira Award

The Tokyo International Film Festival revealed Friday that Mexican auteur Alejandro González Iñárritu and Japan’s own Koji Fukada will both receive the Kurosawa Akira Award at the event’s upcoming 35th edition later this month. The Tokyo festival decided to revive the honor in 2022 after a 14-year hiatus. Presented to filmmakers “who are making extraordinary contributions to world cinema and are expected to help define the film industry’s future,” the prize was previously awarded to film luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Yoji Yamada and Taiwan’s Hou Hsiao-hsien.  This year’s honorees were chosen by a selection committee including director Yoji Yamada, acclaimed actor...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Author and Screenwriter Jessica Knoll Reimagined Her Personal Story for the Film

After Jessica Knoll’s 2015 best-seller Luckiest Girl Alive was optioned early on, she was determined to be the one to bring the story to life for the screen. The only caveat: She didn’t have any experience in screenwriting.  “I was completely 100 percent obsessed [and] fixated on being the one to adapt it myself, even though I didn’t have any screenwriting experience. I would have these conversations with my agent constantly: ‘How do we do this? How do we get them to give me a shot? I know if they’ll just give me a shot that I can do this,'” Knoll told The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Winter Within’ Trailer: Family Drama Set Amidst the Militarism, Somber Quietude of Kashmir (Exclusive)

Kashmiri actor-turned-director Aamir Bashir returns with his first feature in 12 years in The Winter Within, a taut art house drama making its world premiere in competition at the Busan International Film Festival on Sunday.  In the film’s first English-language trailer, shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter on the eve of the premiere, actress Zoya Hussain, playing domestic helper Nargis, is revealed in a state of inward grief amidst Kashmir’s harsh but majestic winter landscapes (see the trailer below). More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Museum Gala Honoree Miky Lee Talks CJ Group Global Strategy, Cultural Diversity GoalsNobel Peace Prize Goes to Activists...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘EO’ Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity Scene

Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski didn’t always have a donkey in mind when he set out to make the film that would eventually become EO, his acclaimed Cannes Jury Prize-winning drama that is now Poland’s entry to the Oscars. Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival following a screening of the deeply moving film, which follows the life of a circus-born donkey — EO (named after his braying “Eee—Oh” noise) — and his various adventures with some of the more peculiar and unpleasant elements of society, the director said that the original goal was simply to make a film with an animal in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner to Release Debut YA Novel ‘Time Out’ (Exclusive)

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner are set to team on a debut YA novel. Co-written with Carlyn Greenwald, author of romance, thriller and fantasy writer for teens and adults, Time Out will tell the story of Barclay Elliot, a popular high school basketball player from a small Georgia town. After Barclay decides to come out as gay at his school’s big pep rally, he is faced with unexpected hostility, becomes at odds with his team and doesn’t have his grandfather to turn to as he did before.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Big Bang Theory' Nearly Starred Marisa Tomei, New Book Reveals...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Stanton to Direct Epic Sci-Fi Drama ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight (Exclusive)

Andrew Stanton is returning to the world of live-action moviemaking. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for helming Pixar classics WALL-E and Finding Nemo, is set to direct In the Blink of Eye, a sci-fi drama for Searchlight Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: Natasha Lyonne Made Her TV Debut on 'Pee-wee's Playhouse'Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's Production Company Has "Interests Outside of Female-Forward Comedy"'Pam & Tommy,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Russian Doll' Editors Explain How They Cut Together Their Most Challenging Scenes Jared Ian Goldman, who counts indie Ingrid Goes West and heady TV series Russian Doll among his credits, is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)

Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy