‘The Small Biz Shoppe’ helps you shop local

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Small Biz Shoppe is now open at River Park Square!

The store has always been a one-stop shop to support small, local businesses in Spokane and now its re-opened at a new location.

Dozens of business vendors occupy the store with locally-made and even handmade treasures and goods.

Owner Jordan Mitch was an event coordinator before opening The Small Biz Shoppe in December 2020.

She would put on craft fairs with more than 100 vendors – then COVID-19 happened.

Mitch says opening the shop was a way to keep small business owners active during the pandemic.

Just like at the old location on the street at Main Avenue, the River Park Square spot will rotate vendors and what’s sold at the store on a month-to-month basis.

Stop by on the second floor Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.