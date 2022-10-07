ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhC7o_0iPuSBhV00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

Christian Walker to his father: ‘Wear a condom’

Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v5mj_0iPuSBhV00
RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. South Korea’s military appears to want to draft members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the pubic are sharply divided over whether they must be exempted from the service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Several amendments of the conscription law that would pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been introduced in the National Assembly, but haven’t been voted on with lawmakers sharply divided on the matter.

House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest, lowest priced states

Lee, the defense minister, earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the Defense Ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Natchez convenience store

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter in a murder case that happened at Zippy’s convenience store on Saturday, October 8. The Natchez Democrat reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the convenience store on […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl Recap

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl brought thousands of people to the Natchez Bluff for a weekend of music, food, and entertainment. Saturday featured performances by Bonneville, Jamell Richardson, Dorothy Moore, Ceelo Green, and Patti Labelle. Friday night was headlined by Kool & The Gang. We caught up with performers […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
WJTV 12

Bicyclist dies in crash with car in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 52-year-old bicyclist died in car crash on Johns Manville Hill in Adams County on Sunday, October 9. The Natchez Democrat reported Corbett Edgin was cycling east in the westbound lane of Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant. He collided head-on with a westbound car […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

72 year old scammed out of $75,000

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — A local woman is warning people about the dangers of scam artists after crooks tricked her out of $75,000. The 72-year-old was hit with a series of scams and once those scammers collected enough information, they knew exactly what to do to scare her. “It’s all gone,” Karen Koehler said. […]
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Military#Military Service#Defense#South Korean#The White House
WJTV 12

Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy