Three people were injured Friday morning in a three-car collision that occurred approximately five miles south of the Termo/Grasshopper Road on Highway 139. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 8:13a.m., the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Portland resident Brian Madison, was travelling southbound on the highway at an unknown speed.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO