Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest

A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
CHP Incident: Three Suffer Major Injuries in Highway 139 Collision

Three people were injured Friday morning in a three-car collision that occurred approximately five miles south of the Termo/Grasshopper Road on Highway 139. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 8:13a.m., the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Portland resident Brian Madison, was travelling southbound on the highway at an unknown speed.
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
Two Westwood residents suffer major injuries in Highway 36 collision

Motorcyclist Body Stanfill, 42, of Westwood, and his passenger, Cheryl Morrell, 43, of Westwood, suffered major injuries when their 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2017 KIA Sedona driven by Ronald McCart, 40, of Antelope, California on Highway 36 east of Fredonyer Summit about 4:49 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer

Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. The Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) will do background research pertaining to cultural and environmental issues and...
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
Michael Allen Stewart – July 22, 2022

Born Jan 9, 1962, in Susanville CA to Olis and Sylvia Stewart. Michale entered into rest on July 22. Mike attended Lassen High School. After high school Mike worked for Turn Tom Tires, then worked for several logging companies. Mike loved being in the outdoors. He loved hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted 49’rs fan. He loved his dog named Stupid.
