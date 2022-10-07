Read full article on original website
Cougars, Trojans Battle to 1-1 Tie
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE seniors Maria Haro and Emma Dutko provided the offense on Senior Day as the Cougars and Little Rock finished with a 1-1 tie Sunday at Korte Stadium. Haro scored eight yards out from the right side of the net on an inside pass from Dutko...
Cougars Take Victory Over Trojans in Five Sets
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE volleyball closed its weekend series against Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, taking victory in five sets. The Cougars improved to 5-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 10-8 overall. The set scores were: 24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. Little Rock bested the Cougars in the first set, holding SIUE to a 0.056 hitting percentage. The Cougars rebounded with a .281 attack percentage in the second to tie the match 1-1. With the Cougars leading 18-17 in the third, an 8-2 run by Little Rock gave the Trojans a one set advantage. SIUE would go on to take the final two sets and the match, 3-2.
Men's Soccer Back at Korte to Face UIC
SIUE (3-5-2, 0-3 MVC) THE COUGARS: Are seeking their first win in Missouri Valley Conference play this year. SIUE is 2-2-1 at home this year. CONFERENCE CALL: Including Sunday, the Cougars have five games remaining, all in Missouri Valley Conference play. FIVE ALIVE: SIUE's five goals against USI were the...
