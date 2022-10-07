EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE volleyball closed its weekend series against Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, taking victory in five sets. The Cougars improved to 5-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 10-8 overall. The set scores were: 24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. Little Rock bested the Cougars in the first set, holding SIUE to a 0.056 hitting percentage. The Cougars rebounded with a .281 attack percentage in the second to tie the match 1-1. With the Cougars leading 18-17 in the third, an 8-2 run by Little Rock gave the Trojans a one set advantage. SIUE would go on to take the final two sets and the match, 3-2.

