Loose leaf pickup will continue in Riverhead Town indefinitely under an agreement authorized by the Town Board at its meeting Tuesday. The Riverhead Highway Department will pick up loose leaves, as it has for many years — but funding for the program will come out of the general fund, not the highway fund, according to the agreement. The program will be initially funded at $219,018.88 in 2023. Funding will increase each year according to a rate schedule published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the agreement.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO