Calverton, NY

Port Jeff village board addresses PJCC, public safety, Station Street and East Beach bluff

The Port Jefferson Village Board met on Monday, Oct. 3, for an afternoon packed with important business. For its first order of business, the board unanimously approved a bond anticipation note to finance construction for improvements at the Old Homestead/Oakwood Road recharge basin. The BAN will enable construction to begin without the village having to draw from its operating budget.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Brookhaven town board unanimously adopts new map, concludes redistricting process

The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Suffolk County Police to Hold Property Auction in Yaphank October 19

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, October 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, October 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Town Board to hire BFJ Planning to finish comprehensive plan update

The Town Board will hire BFJ Planning of New York City to finish Riverhead’s comprehensive plan update, a majority of board members agreed during today’s work session. The planning firm was one of three being considered by the Town Board after it terminated its contract with prior consultants AKRF in July, citing inadequate progress on the update.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development

Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
BALDWIN, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
Loose leaf pickup program to continue in Riverhead indefinitely, after state comptroller’s opinion resolves conflict over funding

Loose leaf pickup will continue in Riverhead Town indefinitely under an agreement authorized by the Town Board at its meeting Tuesday. The Riverhead Highway Department will pick up loose leaves, as it has for many years — but funding for the program will come out of the general fund, not the highway fund, according to the agreement. The program will be initially funded at $219,018.88 in 2023. Funding will increase each year according to a rate schedule published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the agreement.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Montauk Fire Department’s Annual Inspection Dinner

It was time to catch up on the presentation of Awards going back to pre-pandemic 2019 at Gosman’s Restaurant in Montauk on Friday evening. Members dressed in their Class A uniforms to share their pride in their fellow Members of the Montauk Fire Department at the Annual Inspection Dinner. Awards for Company of the Year, Fireman of the Year, special “Chiefs Awards” and more were presented. Length of Service Awards were given to 10/20/30/40 year Department Veterans. The following received special 50-plus years of Service Appreciation Awards: Alan Burke, Joel Cidlowski, Charlie Grimes, Herb Herbert, Charlie Morici, Bill Pitts, Robert Prado and Richard White, Jr. Ronnie Paon was honored for his 65-plus years of service.
MONTAUK, NY
Angie's Soul House Opens in West Babylon

A new soul food spot opened in West Babylon recently and people are saying it is the real deal. Offering both take out and delivery, Angie’s Soul House has a rotating menu and the owner’s motto is "You crave it, I make it!" Want soul food at your...
WEST BABYLON, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

