Port Jeff village board addresses PJCC, public safety, Station Street and East Beach bluff
The Port Jefferson Village Board met on Monday, Oct. 3, for an afternoon packed with important business. For its first order of business, the board unanimously approved a bond anticipation note to finance construction for improvements at the Old Homestead/Oakwood Road recharge basin. The BAN will enable construction to begin without the village having to draw from its operating budget.
The 46th Annual Riverhead Country Fair draws crowd to downtown Riverhead: photos
Blue skies and sunshine prevailed yesterday and crowds returned to downtown Riverhead for the 46th Annual Riverhead Country Fair. After a near-washout last year and cancellation in 2020, the fair this year drew fewer vendors than usual, but visitors returned in force to the popular fall event, hosted by Riverhead Townscape since 1976.
MTA: LIRR service restored between Central Islip, Ronkonkoma after person hit by train
The Long Island Rail Road has restored service between Central Islip and Ronkonkoma after the MTA says a person was hit by a train.
Brookhaven town board unanimously adopts new map, concludes redistricting process
The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
Suffolk County Police to Hold Property Auction in Yaphank October 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, October 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, October 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Chateau Briand Closing After 50 Years on Long Island
According to a State filing, Chateau Briand will be closing at the end of the year and laying-off 112 employees. The Scotto Brothers who own the iconic Chateau Briand in Carle Place cited the economy as the reason for closing.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
Town Board to hire BFJ Planning to finish comprehensive plan update
The Town Board will hire BFJ Planning of New York City to finish Riverhead’s comprehensive plan update, a majority of board members agreed during today’s work session. The planning firm was one of three being considered by the Town Board after it terminated its contract with prior consultants AKRF in July, citing inadequate progress on the update.
Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development
Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
Loose leaf pickup program to continue in Riverhead indefinitely, after state comptroller’s opinion resolves conflict over funding
Loose leaf pickup will continue in Riverhead Town indefinitely under an agreement authorized by the Town Board at its meeting Tuesday. The Riverhead Highway Department will pick up loose leaves, as it has for many years — but funding for the program will come out of the general fund, not the highway fund, according to the agreement. The program will be initially funded at $219,018.88 in 2023. Funding will increase each year according to a rate schedule published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the agreement.
Montauk Fire Department’s Annual Inspection Dinner
It was time to catch up on the presentation of Awards going back to pre-pandemic 2019 at Gosman’s Restaurant in Montauk on Friday evening. Members dressed in their Class A uniforms to share their pride in their fellow Members of the Montauk Fire Department at the Annual Inspection Dinner. Awards for Company of the Year, Fireman of the Year, special “Chiefs Awards” and more were presented. Length of Service Awards were given to 10/20/30/40 year Department Veterans. The following received special 50-plus years of Service Appreciation Awards: Alan Burke, Joel Cidlowski, Charlie Grimes, Herb Herbert, Charlie Morici, Bill Pitts, Robert Prado and Richard White, Jr. Ronnie Paon was honored for his 65-plus years of service.
Cops: Man robbed at gunpoint near East Main Street apartment complex Monday night
Riverhead Town Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery on East Main Street near Prospect Place last night. Police said a 30-year-old Riverhead man reported being mugged at gunpoint by two men after leaving the area of the El Chapincito Deli on East Main Street and walking near Prospect Place at about 8 p.m. last night.
Concerned residents want changes to make Flanders Road safer
They say they are seeing a recent increase in car crashes and DWIs on Flanders Road.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
Town Board to vote this afternoon designating TOD master developers qualified and eligible
The Riverhead Town Board is expected to vote today on whether to deem the master developers of the proposed transit-oriented development project near the Long Island Rail Road Station a qualified and eligible sponsor of the project. The Town Board held a hearing last week with the joint master developers,...
Funeral held for East Northport father killed during Marist College family weekend
A funeral Mass was held for Paul Kutz at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport.
'Unfortunate Circumstances' Prompt Closure Of Seafood Restaurant/Chophouse In Commack
A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors. Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7. The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on...
Angie's Soul House Opens in West Babylon
A new soul food spot opened in West Babylon recently and people are saying it is the real deal. Offering both take out and delivery, Angie’s Soul House has a rotating menu and the owner’s motto is "You crave it, I make it!" Want soul food at your...
Man Arrested For Assaulting Officer, Another Man At Oyster Bay Marina, Police Say
A man was arrested on Long Island for allegedly resisting arrest and injuring an officer in the process. The incident took place in Oyster Bay around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Nassau County Police Department officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at the Theodore Roosevelt Marina...
