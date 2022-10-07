Read full article on original website
Tesla battery supplier CATL expects up to 200% profit increase
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries and one of Tesla’s key battery suppliers, anticipates its net profits to rise as much as 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter. The expectations come as the electric vehicle battery market benefits from the rise of EVs in the general automotive sector.
Tesla and EVs’ popularity pushes car carrier companies to seek higher weight limits
With the transition to electric vehicles now inevitable, car carrier companies are urging politicians and the Biden administration to raise the truck weight limitations on the United States’ highways. By doing so, car carrier companies could transport more electric vehicles. But inasmuch as the proposal seems sound, the rail sector and safety activists strongly oppose the idea, with critics arguing that heavier trucks mean more dangerous roads.
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles approved for tax exemption in China
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released the next batch of electric vehicles eligible for the vehicle purchase tax exemption. The list included the refresh Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the MIIT catalog, the Model S and Model X units eligible for the...
It’s the beginning of the end for BMW ICE sales
BMW Group is on track to double its EV Sales this year, while ICE vehicle sales continue to decline. BMW is one of the numerous brands that has seen a dramatic decrease in ICE vehicle sales over the past year. In Q3 alone, BMW Group saw a 1.4% decrease in overall sales, adding to an overall reduction of 9.9% compared to last year. At the same time, the German auto group’s EV sales grew by 121.6% in Q3 and 114.8% compared to the previous year. This puts BMW Group on track to double EV sales compared to last year by the end of 2022.
The Tesla ‘Cyber-Roadster’ could be the coolest project car on the internet
Instagram user David Andreyev is currently working on what he calls the Tesla “Cyber-Roadster,” and it could be the most extraordinary Tesla project on the internet. From swapping a V8 into a Tesla Model S to electrifying classic cars, the internet is filled with Tesla/Tesla-powered project cars. Still, perhaps none have caught my attention more than the “Cyber-Roadster.” At a time when so many are waiting eagerly for the Cybertruck and the Tesla Roadster, this project could be what holds you over in the meantime.
Renault to expand EV charging along major European roadways
Renault is looking to expand electric vehicle charging along major European roadways by installing 200 new EV charging points across the continent. Renault’s e-mobility unit, known as Mobilize, is partnering with the manufacturer’s dealerships to install 200 EV charging points by mid-2024, including 90 chargers in the company’s home country of France. Referred to as “Mobilize Fast Charge” stations, Mobilize said it would install 90 stations — one every 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) — on France’s truck roads.
Hyundai opens first car-powered hotel with the IONIQ 5
Hyundai opened a hotel powered by its IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle. The car-powered vacation spot is located in the countryside of the United Kingdom. Hyundai Hotel is a collaboration between the Korean automaker and broadcast/critic Grace Dent. The hotel will utilize the IONIQ 5’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology to power the entire facility. The car has a V2L port at its charging port.
StoreDot’s EV battery achieves 1,000 extreme fast charging cycles
StoreDot announced today that its “100in5” EV battery has achieved 1,000 extreme fast charging (XFC) cycles without significant cell degradation in its “production ready EV form factor.”. The “100in5” cell, named for its ability to achieve enough energy to travel 100 miles in just 5 minutes of...
Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise users treat their cars as autonomous vehicles: study
A recent study has revealed something unsurprising but still disappointing. As it turns out, drivers who use advanced driver assistance systems like General Motors’ Super Cruise or Tesla’s Autopilot often treat their cars as self-driving vehicles. This was despite their vehicles warning them about the systems’ limitations.
Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals Beijing does not want Starlink in China
During a recent interview, Elon Musk shared a number of interesting details about his thoughts on China. But apart from sharing about what he believes could be a peace plan between Taiwan and China, Musk also mentioned something interesting about Beijing’s stance on SpaceX’s satellite internet system, Starlink.
Next Ford EV could look a lot like a current gas model
Ford Vice President of EV programs Darren Palmer, has stated that the brand’s next EV is an “Explorer-type vehicle.”. According to comments given to Carsguide, Ford’s next EV will look a lot like the Ford Explorer, according to VP Darren Palmer. This will likely fill the three-row-SUV-sized hole in the Ford EV lineup. But how will it differentiate itself? And when will it be available to consumers?
Starlink now available in Japan
Starlink is now available in Japan, SpaceX announced Monday, adding that Japan is the first Asian country to access Starlink. In September 2021, KDDI Corporation announced that it chose Starlink to deliver its high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to its 1,200 remote mobile towers. “As soon as 2022, KDDI will be...
