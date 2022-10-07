BMW Group is on track to double its EV Sales this year, while ICE vehicle sales continue to decline. BMW is one of the numerous brands that has seen a dramatic decrease in ICE vehicle sales over the past year. In Q3 alone, BMW Group saw a 1.4% decrease in overall sales, adding to an overall reduction of 9.9% compared to last year. At the same time, the German auto group’s EV sales grew by 121.6% in Q3 and 114.8% compared to the previous year. This puts BMW Group on track to double EV sales compared to last year by the end of 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO