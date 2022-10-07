Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Roller coaster highs, and a chance for rain returns to the forecast
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier and warmer air moves in. Mostly sunny with a little mountain build up possible later today, especially northeast of Tucson. Otherwise, this drying trend will continue the rest of the work week then a chance of showers and storms this weekend into early next week.
KGUN 9
Isolated showers today, drier and warmer tomorrow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and storms possible for one more day!. Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of rain and storms later this afternoon in Tucson. After today, drier and warmer air will move in bringing warmer temps for the second half of the week. Tucson will...
KGUN 9
Isolated showers and thunderstorms hit parts of Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms hit parts of Southern Arizona on Sunday. Communities near Benson and Wilcox saw the most activity in the early evening hours. Storms are expected to clear by later in the evening. Most of the region will stay dry headed into the...
KGUN 9
Stormy afternoons possible this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight we'll see continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms -- with locally heavy rainfall possible. Overnight lows in the 60s across Pima County and the 50s to the South and East. Saturday we're expecting a similar day, slightly cooler than average. Tucson will warm...
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:. West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue. ----
Nightfall opening ushers in big numbers for Old Tucson's return
Old Tucson General Manager Kiki Keefner said the attendance numbers each night for opening weekend, Thursday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 9, were double the size of the corresponding nights in 2019.
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side. The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue. It took firefighters less...
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating
ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating.
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead.
thisistucson.com
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️
Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue
On October 7, 2022, the Tucson Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.
Arizona hiker missing for nearly a week after leaving cellphone at campground; search efforts continue
Jeffrey Stambaugh, 63, of Tucson, Arizona, went missing nearly a week ago after leaving his cellphone charging at the Yavapai Campground, authorities said.
KOLD-TV
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
One man hospitalized in Tucson shooting
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night. It happened on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
Nine migrants found in SUV near Patagonia
One person was arrested for smuggling eight Mexican citizens near Patagonia, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
