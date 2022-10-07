ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Roller coaster highs, and a chance for rain returns to the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier and warmer air moves in. Mostly sunny with a little mountain build up possible later today, especially northeast of Tucson. Otherwise, this drying trend will continue the rest of the work week then a chance of showers and storms this weekend into early next week.
KGUN 9

Isolated showers today, drier and warmer tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and storms possible for one more day!. Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of rain and storms later this afternoon in Tucson. After today, drier and warmer air will move in bringing warmer temps for the second half of the week. Tucson will...
KGUN 9

Isolated showers and thunderstorms hit parts of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms hit parts of Southern Arizona on Sunday. Communities near Benson and Wilcox saw the most activity in the early evening hours. Storms are expected to clear by later in the evening. Most of the region will stay dry headed into the...
KGUN 9

Stormy afternoons possible this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight we'll see continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms -- with locally heavy rainfall possible. Overnight lows in the 60s across Pima County and the 50s to the South and East. Saturday we're expecting a similar day, slightly cooler than average. Tucson will warm...
City
KGUN 9

LIVE UPDATES: Road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:. West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue. ----
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side. The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue. It took firefighters less...
KOLD-TV

Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo

Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
thisistucson.com

Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️

Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
KOLD-TV

Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
