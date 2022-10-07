ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Martinez, CA
Lafayette, CA
Lafayette, CA
Martinez, CA
California Crime & Safety
losgatan.com

Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth

The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
LOS GATOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Supermarket Stabbing Suspect in Custody in Lieu of $580,000 Bond

ANTIOCH — Officers responding to a report of a robbery stabbing victim arrested the alleged perpetrator in less than 10 minutes. The suspect 29-year-old Hakeem Z. Thomas is being held in custody in lieu of $580,000 bond. On the morning of October 4, police were dispatched to the Smart...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC10

1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead from at least one stab wound and another suffering major injuries, according to officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton community bands together after serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
STOCKTON, CA
padailypost.com

Rape reported in basement at Stanford

A woman working at Stanford was dragged from her office into a basement and raped, police said in a campus-wide alert. The rape occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7), but the building wasn’t disclosed to the Stanford Department of Public Safety. The incident was brought to the attention...
STANFORD, CA
FOX40

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.  The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

