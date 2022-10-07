Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
crimevoice.com
Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested
Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
KTVU FOX 2
Man faces murder charge in botched robbery of Oakland Brinks armored truck
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested a man this week in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored Brinks truck last month. The incident from Sept. 23, at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, left one person dead and two people injured. Trevon Johnson, 27, of Vallejo, has been charged...
losgatan.com
Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth
The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police
Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
crimevoice.com
Supermarket Stabbing Suspect in Custody in Lieu of $580,000 Bond
ANTIOCH — Officers responding to a report of a robbery stabbing victim arrested the alleged perpetrator in less than 10 minutes. The suspect 29-year-old Hakeem Z. Thomas is being held in custody in lieu of $580,000 bond. On the morning of October 4, police were dispatched to the Smart...
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead from at least one stab wound and another suffering major injuries, according to officials.
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
padailypost.com
Rape reported in basement at Stanford
A woman working at Stanford was dragged from her office into a basement and raped, police said in a campus-wide alert. The rape occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7), but the building wasn’t disclosed to the Stanford Department of Public Safety. The incident was brought to the attention...
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
NBC Bay Area
Pleasanton Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspects Linked to Several Home Invasions
Police in Pleasanton are trying to identify two suspects linked to a number of home invasions. So far this year, police said they’ve received more than 35 reports of break-ins that have some similarities and surveillance video has captured two people. The suspects are seen breaking into the back...
DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
