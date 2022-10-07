In the latest research from Launchmetrics, which ranks media placements and mentions across different channels (or “voices” as the company describes it) using a proprietary algorithm called media impact value, beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta Beauty took the top two spots for the June through September period. Sephora delivered a MIV of $264 million, while second place Ulta Beauty came in with $123 million. Media placements for Sephora came in at 61,600, while Ulta Beauty totaled 26,900. Nordstrom ranked third for the period and was followed by Asos, Farfetch, and Net-a-porter. See the chart below for the complete top 20 list...

BUSINESS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO