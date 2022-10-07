Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Columbus Day mattress sales: Save hundreds on the best deals on new beds
Today is the day to take advantage of Columbus Day mattress sales. Save hundreds on the best deals on new beds and lots of extras. A handful of sales will help you find great deals on top-rated mattresses including: Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Casper, and Cocoon by Sealy. If you are in...
Sephora Tops List of Media Placements, Mentions
In the latest research from Launchmetrics, which ranks media placements and mentions across different channels (or “voices” as the company describes it) using a proprietary algorithm called media impact value, beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta Beauty took the top two spots for the June through September period. Sephora delivered a MIV of $264 million, while second place Ulta Beauty came in with $123 million. Media placements for Sephora came in at 61,600, while Ulta Beauty totaled 26,900. Nordstrom ranked third for the period and was followed by Asos, Farfetch, and Net-a-porter. See the chart below for the complete top 20 list...
Olight Deals Galore With Prime’s Early Access Sale
AmazonTen different high-tech lights around 30 percent off.
Comments / 0